The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts with their best bets for Royal Ascot.

Chaldean – 4.20 St James's Palace Stakes (David Ord)

Keep it simple in the St James’s Palace Stakes – Chaldean to make all under Frankie Dettori. He only has two defeats on his dancecard, an encouraging racecourse debut fifth at Newbury last season and when he unshipped his rider at the start of the Greenham. It was a strange 2000 Guineas he won at Newmarket but he showed his customary willing attitude to get on top in attritional conditions inside the final furlong. His career is one of progression, underfoot conditions on Tuesday won’t be any hindrance and he brings a rock-solid profile to the table. What’s not to like?

Cicero's Gift - 4.20 St James's Palace Stakes (Matt Brocklebank)

The past two St James's Palace Stakes victors were Classic winners already, and they're far from the only ones, but it's not always been the case and three-year-old colts can really blossom in this race having emerged from relative obscurity, the likes of Without Parole and Palace Pier spring to mind in recent seasons. Cicero's Gift has been kept to cooler waters to this point and still has 10lb to find with Chaldean and Paddington on Timeform ratings, but he's looked a little bit special in winning at Wolverhampton and Goodwood, form that has worked out well subsequently, and is fancied to take the step up in class in his stride.

Don't miss our exclusive Build-A-Bet

Bring On The Night – Ascot Stakes 5.00 (Billy Nash)

Bring On The Night was unlucky to bump into Coltrane in this race last year. Hasn’t been seen since but this race has been the plan for some time and the vibes are very positive. He remains unexposed and a 4lb higher mark than last year is unlikely to prevent him from going one better this time around.

King Of Conquest – Wolferton Stakes 5.35 (Kieran Clark)

Having defeated both Saga and Francesco Clemente on his last two starts, completing a four-timer on the latest, King Of Conquest looks overpriced in the penultimate contest of the opening day. He shoulders a 3lb penalty, but displays brilliant battling qualities, has a favourable high draw and races relatively close to the pace, all catalysts to see him going very close in a contest which it can prove hard to come from too far back. Francesco Clemente – Wolferton Stakes 5.35 (Lewis Tomlinson)

Dubawi colt who won all 3 starts at 3 yrs, most notably a nine-length victory in a Newmarket handicap. He tasted defeat for the first time at the hands of the reopposing King Of Conquest, though greenness proved his undoing rather than ability there and he receives a 3lb swing at the weights from that opponent this time. A really fluent mover on the bridle, I’d wager he’s more tactically versatile than has been necessary to show so far in his career and in a field consisting of smart yet relatively exposed rivals, I’m happy to side with the horse who stands out as being most open to further progress.

Chillingham – Copper Horse Handicap 6.10 (Greg Spink)