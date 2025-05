Matt Brocklebank takes an early look at Royal Ascot 2025 and has a couple of 25/1 shots to consider backing for next month's meeting.

Antepost Value Bet: Royal Ascot 2025 1pt win Bowmark in St James’s Palace Stakes at 25/1 (General) 1pt win Daylight in Commonwealth Cup at 33/1 (bet365, Unibet) – 25/1 General Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook