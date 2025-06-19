Royal Ascot Thursday reports and replays: Garden Of Eden wins the Ribblesdale

Reports, reaction and free video replays from Royal Ascot as Garden Of Eden wins the Ribblesdale Stakes.

Eden too good for Ribblesdale rivals Garden Of Eden (7/1) provided Aidan O’Brien with a third successive win in the Ribblesdale Stakes. It took the daughter of Saxon Warrior six goes to break her maiden but that first success came in a Listed race at Naas last time and she was an entirely different proposition on Thursday. With the field ignoring her trailblazing stablemate Island Hopping, the race began in earnest over two furlongs out and it was soon clear that Ryan Moore had matters covered. He pushed his mount to the front soon after and she stayed on powerfully to draw clear of 40/1 runner-up Understudy, with strong-travelling 2/1 favourite Catalina Delcarpio weakening into third.

Moore said: “Garden Of Eden was very impressive. She has been gradually improving. Aidan kept saying every time she steps up, she will get better. “We went a hard pace and got a bit detached. She kind of dropped the bridle and ran in snatches. Billy [Lee on the favourite] sneaked down the inside but, when I asked her to quicken, Garden Of Eden quickened very well. Just typical Aidan – he keeps making them better." Winning co-owner Michael Tabor added: “She has done it nicely – it probably wasn't the greatest renewal. It was a pleasant surprise, she wasn’t one that you’d set your stall by."

Charles Darwin streaks clear under Ryan Moore

Understudy’s co-trainer Thady Gosden said: “She has run a very nice race there. It was only the third start of her life. She won well at Southwell last time out and it was a change of scene here today. She is a homebred of Bjorn Nielsen’s, with a very good pedigree. When they are upped as much in grade that quickly, you’re not quite sure how it will go, but we hoped she would run a good race, and she has." Paddy Twomey said of the third: “Catalina Delcarpio is a lovely filly and ran a career best. She probably just didn’t see out the trip today, but I think when she is a little bit stronger and a little bit older, she will. She is just coming into herself and I think she will be a very good four-year-old. We side-stepped Epsom and races like that on purpose, because I think it was coming too soon for her. "I doubt I will run her in the Irish Oaks. Maybe something like a Blandford Stakes on Irish Champions weekend, something like that, over 10 furlongs." Darwin delivers for Ballydoyle in Norfolk Earlier, Charles Darwin became O’Brien’s third two-year-old winner of the week with an authoritative success in the opening Norfolk Stakes on Thursday. Sent off the 8/13 favourite, he fleetingly looked in trouble as Moore began to row along two furlongs out. However, like stablemate Gstaad in the Coventry Stakes on the opening day, he found plenty off the bridle and went on to win by a widening two-and-a-quarter lengths from Charlie Appleby's Wise Approach (10/1). Sandal's Song and Ameeq finished third and fourth at 9/1 and 100/1 respectively.

Moore told ITV Racing: “He’s a very professional horse with a super attitude. He jumped very quick - I tried to control him as best as I could – and when they came to me he picked up well. “He's got a good brain and is a very mature, strong two-year-old. He’s doing everything right – we couldn’t be happier with him – and he will get six furlongs." O'Brien added: “We knew he was very fast, and he’s a big powerful strong horse. He has a very good mind as well – he's very exciting. We hoped that he would get a lead but he was too fast. Ryan [Moore, jockey] does his own thing and he was very happy with how the horse powered through the line." Charlie Appleby said of Wise Approach: “We felt we were probably drawn on the wrong side, but the most important part of today was for the future. I said to William, ‘today, just drop in, ride the race and get him to finish’. And he did all of that. "Finishing second, you take the positives out of it and the positives are that he has run a really good race against a high-class horse in Charles Darwin. There is going to be a nice pot in this horse. He is versatile, five or six, but I think we could probably look to six now and ride a similar sort of race. I think he is learning with racing and doing it the right way around.”

Charles Darwin wins the Norfolk Stakes in clearcut fashion

Haggas off mark via Merchant 3/1 favourite Merchant stayed on strongly to win the King George V Stakes. Tom Marquand drove him to the front inside the distance and the William Haggas-trained colt was always going to stay there, running on well to score a length. Serious Contender was second for O’Brien and Moore.

Marquand told ITV Racing: “That was very impressive. He’s improving and he's got a great mind. That win is because of William, he was very sure on how he wanted me to ride him, with a lot of confidence. “We were well back in the race but we got a smooth passage and he’s a very good horse. “The King George would be a big step up but he's on that sort of trajectory. He just doesn’t let you down – his mind is great. I’m delighted for the owners and the team at home – everyone puts so much in, so it means a lot.”

Merchant wins the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot