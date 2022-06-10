Trueshan, Kyprios and Stradivarius remain in Gold frame

Trueshan, Kyprios and Stradivarius all appear among 13 confirmations for Thursday’s Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Alan King’s Trueshan has been denied the opportunity of running in the race in his career to date as he has yet to get his preferred soft surface, but wins at Ascot on Champions Day for the previous two seasons, in the Goodwood Cup and the Prix du Cadran have advertised his ability.

However, with the going already good, good to firm in places, King will want to see some rain.

Kyprios is the new kid on the block for Aidan O’Brien. Having become upset in the stalls at the meeting 12 months ago he was not seen again until winning the Vintage Crop Stakes and he subsequently followed up in the Saval Beg.

O’Brien has also left in Cleveland and Worsdworth.

If the ground is unsuitable for Trueshan it is likely to be in the favour of John and Thady Gosden’s old stager Stradivarius, who has seen it all before and proved he was no back number when winning the Yorkshire Cup on his reappearance.

Ralph Beckett’s Prix Royal-Oak winner Scope, Tony Mullins’ mare Princess Zoe and the St Leger runner-up Mojo Star are all in the mix still.