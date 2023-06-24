Royal Ascot Saturday review: Pyledriver wins on return in Hardwicke Stakes

A round-up of the rest of the action from Royal Ascot on Saturday where Pyledriver made a sensational return and Saint Lawrence landed the Wokingham.

Pyledriver wins the hard way Pyledriver (7/2), winner of last year's King George, but plagued by injury problems made a sensational return to the track in the Hardwicke Stakes. The stable star of William Muir and Chris Grassick hasn't given his yard an easy time of things but their faith in the six-year-old hasn't wavered and Pyledriver justified it yet again with a game display. Racing too keenly for PJ McDonald on his first start since winning the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last July, Pyledriver wouldn't settle behind the pace being set by Jamie Spencer aboard West Wind Blows. He was still pulling for his head as Ryan Moore was scrubbing along on Changingoftheguard on the turn for home but had to put his head down to overhaul that rival and West Wind Blows. Pyledriver did drift left and then right in the closing stages with Deauville Legend luckless on the inside and the klaxon duly sounded to announce an enquiry but the placings remained unaltered. McDonald, however, was suspended for three days for careless riding 'as he allowed his mount to shift right-handed without sufficient and timely correction causing Moore to have to take a check resulting in Spencer being carried off his intended line'. West Wind Blows was a length and a quarter second with Changingoftheguard third and Deauville Legend fourth.

It was a first Royal Ascot success for McDonald who said: "He's a horse that when he hits the front he always runs around. "I thought when I came on the outside he'd be okay, but when I gave him a dig one side he's lugged one way and then the other - it just goes to show how much ability he has that he's not concentrating on running in a straight line (but still wins). I straightened him up each time, but I think he's a very comfortable winner and I don't think anyone can take it away from him. "By the time I had got my stick into my left hand he was heading back to the rail. It is not the nicest way to win, but I will take it! I would imagine I will get a holiday, it will probably be fully deserved as I was a bit slow pulling him off Ryan, to be fair. He does it so quick. "I haven't sat on this horse since last year's King George - the lads just said you keep away, you're better off not complicating things. What a performance to get this fella back today. "When Ryan went forward I thought I was going to get into a lovely pitch, but as soon as Jamie came down the outside and we do know my horse is a strong traveller, I was a bit worried for a while, but I managed to get him back in. He was in a rhythm, but still doing a little bit too much with me most of the way round. I was going that well, but I went on the inside not wanting to round the outside because he hasn't run for nearly a year. We know what he's like in a finish. "This is Royal Ascot . . . I'm 41 years of age and I've been coming here a bit, but you need a good horse coming here. There's no point unless you have a good animal - whatever happens now I'm a Royal Ascot winner!"

A reminder that Pyledriver was unsold for £10,000 as a foal in 2017. He has now won £2million in prize money.



🏆 King Edward VII Stakes

🏆 Great Voltigeur Stakes

🏆 Coronation Cup

🏆 King George

🏆 Hardwicke Stakes



What a horse 👏 pic.twitter.com/36ezRAmZ2Z — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 24, 2023

"I thought I'd had a heart attack about half an hour ago, but I think it was just indigestion," Muir joked. "This is a helluva performance because I know how much this horse will improve. I've talked him down all the way because I knew he will improve for this race. He's been in the spa every day and the work the boys have done has been just phenomenal. “He’s done two pieces of work with one other horse, but the last piece was so good it told me we were close to how we had him before the Sheema Classic. He’s been in the spa three times a day, a masseur has been over one a week and my vet has been fantastic. It’s been a real team effort. “Martin Dwyer did a lot towards making this horse and he knows how he can roll around like he did today. It’s the one kink in his armour, but I knew he would go out there and die on his sword. And he did roll across the other horse, but the best horse won. “I told PJ this horse will show you how good he is first time out, and whatever they say he finished in front. “We will see how he is tomorrow and the next day, but all things being equal he will be back for another shot at the King George.”

Elementary success for Saint Lawrence Hollie Doyle produced Saint Lawrence (22/1) with a well-timed run to win the Wokingham Stakes. The five-year-old promised plenty in his youth but rather lost his way despite showing the occasional glimmer of his latent talent. He shaped fairly well on his reappearance but finished down the field in a Newmarket handicap in May, prompting his owner to move him to Archie Watson. Refitted with blinkers for his stable debut, Saint Lawrence finished off the race powerfully in the centre of the track to deny the gallant front-running Apollo One. Juan Les Pins was third, Mums Tipple fourth and course specialist Fresh fifth having finished with a late rattle.

Doyle said: "I had the choice of them and thankfully I chose the right one. They all work very well at home, but this horse was having his first run for us - we knew there was ability in there somewhere in the locker and he's been working well and the blinkers helped. "He took me through the race beautifully, I had a dream run and almost got there too soon. When I pushed the button he felt like he idled a little bit, but he did it well. He recently did a piece of work with Bradsell, who I rode, and Mike Murphy gave me a lead - working good horses together can bring them on. "We're a great team and I don't feel any pressure when riding for Archie. I know his horses inside out and he leaves it to me most of the time. Thankfully it has paid off. "It's been an amazing week for both me and Tom (Marquand, husband), and it's great having our families here. My dad couldn't be here today, but he's glued to the TV at home. "I can't put it into words - to have the winner (Bradsell) on the first day was amazing and you think 'well, we'll do well to better that' so to walk away from Royal Ascot with three winners, after being off for three months at the start of the year (with a broken elbow), is incredible. "I needed quite a lot of work done and had an operation after a delay, but I said as long as I'm back by Royal Ascot I don't mind." The winning trainer added: “I’m delighted, just very grateful to Mr Deer for sending him to us, (he) just felt he would benefit from a change of scenery. He’s always shown us plenty at home, he’s a very nice horse to have around and I’m just delighted to get the job done on first time of asking. “To have three runners in a race like the Wokingham, they’ve got to be high-rated horses. I fancied all three of them, I made sure Hollie chose which one to ride so it wasn’t my fault and she she chose right! He’s run a huge race and I’m delighted.” Reflecting on his Royal Ascot week, he said: “It’s incredible. We came here with a handful of 20/1 shots really, and to win three races is just beyond my wildest dreams. It’s amazing.”

Kings comes of Age in Jersey

Age Of Kings wins the Jersey Stakes

Age Of Kings (22/1), Aidan O'Brien's supposed second string, landed a first pattern race success with a brave performance in the Jersey Stakes. Age Of Kings jumped well under Wayne Lordan and raced comfortably in second behind favourite Covey and Frankie Dettori. Dettori was sending out distress signals approaching the two furlong marker where Age Of Kings took over the running but Holloway Bay, isolated on the far flank, and Streets Of Gold began to make inroads. Towards the stands' side, Zoology was also edging closer with every stride but Lordan had saved just enough as Age Of Kings crossed the line in the Group Three contest with a length to spare. Zoology was second with Streets Of Gold third and Holloway Boy fourth. The winner was stepping up on the form of last month's reappearance - a first outing since July 2022 - having beaten only one home in the Irish 2000 Guineas. Victory moved O'Brien alongside John and Thady Gosden on four winners apiece in the Royal Ascot Leading Trainer award.

O’Brien said: “Age Of Kings tries hard. Wayne kept it uncomplicated and said he'd get a mile if we wanted. The Guineas was only his first run of the year, it was a very good run, and he came forward from that. "We've had lots of placed horses and it is hard to have winners. I am so delighted for the lads. We came here for many years without having winners so we know what it is like.” Lordan said: "He had a run in the Guineas because he was a long time off the track, and finished eight lengths behind Paddington, so for the first run of the year to do that is not too bad. "He's straightforward, he stays, he would get a mile well. We went very slow in the first race and I got a bit of cover, but I wasn't getting caught in behind in this race. "It's great to be coming over here for rides, especially for Aidan [O'Brien] and to get a winner is fabulous. Any day here is special." James Ferguson, trainer of Zoology, said: “It was a super run, they went very hard and in the mid-stage of the race, you just think he’s struggling to keep up, but they’ve all come back and he’s stayed on very well. It’s a tough race this, and the fast ground certainly suited him. "He’s a horse that was massively overpriced, he’s done absolutely nothing wrong – ran a super race in the Greenham when he obviously didn’t like the ground. Back on a sounder surface, he’s run an absolute belter of a race and I’ve got very high hopes for this horse. I think he could be a superstar.” On where the horse may go now, he added: “I think I’ll get home and work that out a bit later, because now it looks like we are going to be stepping up to a mile, or seven, which I probably didn’t think about before the race. It’s a nice problem to have.” Streets Of Gold’s trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said: “He ran a blinder, I am absolutely thrilled with him. That’s probably the hardest race he has run in and, on Timeform figures, that’s probably the highest he’s ever run to. He is in the Bunbury Cup, we might go there or we might try to find an easy race to win – we will see.”

Snellen edges out Pearls And Rubies

Snellen lands the Chesham Stakes

Pearls And Rubies was a warm order to provide Aidan O'Brien with yet another success in the Chesham Stakes but she had to play second fiddle to compatriot Snellen (12/1). Trained by Gavin Cromwell, the Limerick maiden winner broke clear from the field towards the stands' side but could never shake off Pearls And Rubies, racing more towards the middle of the track. There appeared to be little between the fillies as the line loomed with the judge calling a photo but the result was soon confirmed to the dismay of favourite backers; the winning margin was a head. The judge, however, couldn't separate Golden Mind and 125/1 chance Odyssey who dead-heated for third. The Cheltenham Festival winning trainer, who was saddling his second Royal Ascot winner, said: "She’s been nice from the word go and is just progressing all the time. Her dam won over a mile and a half so I think she’ll stay further. I haven’t thought about Classics, we’ll enjoy today first. “I’ve been very fortunate to have had two runners at this meeting and both are winners. Quick Suzy was a very different type of filly. She won the Queen Mary and was very much a two-year-old. This filly has more scope and is much more of a long-term prospect. She’s in the Moyglare and that’s the obvious race for her. “I didn’t have a Royal Ascot runner until two years ago and said I wouldn’t come to the meeting until I had a runner.”

Winning jockey Gary Carroll added: “I thought I was beaten to be honest. I thought we would all be staying stands' side, but the fancied horses all ended up further away from me. The last half furlong was a very long half furlong for me – she was looking for company and started to lean a bit, but she's a very good filly. “She is a little bit weak and was getting a little lonely when she started rolling. I tried to correct her in Limerick when she went like that and lost momentum. So I was going forwards and thought, ‘keep going’, and thankfully I hung on. “She is only after coming to herself in the last month. We were going to run her in this race first time out but, after running in a barrier trial, the Limerick race presented itself and seemed an ideal starting point. She was very green that day so I'm glad we gave her that run. “Gavin Cromwell is doing some job with these horses, without a doubt. Whether it’s three miles or five furlongs, he gets the best out of everything. But Gavin, all he wants to do is improve, there are no airs or graces. He said he went down and spent a day with Joseph O’Brien, and last year he spent a day with Paddy Twomey, just to try and pick up something. His results are showing. "[At Royal Ascot] when you get inside the three-furlong pole, there's an energy which comes at you – it gets me going, anyway.” Of the runner-up, owner Richard Henry said: “She went to win her race, and maybe got a bit lonely on her own. She has run a great race. She will come on for the run. She is a sweet filly. Ryan thinks she could be very good.” Odyssey’s trainer Patrick Owens said: “This is just unbelievable. I have had a lot of faith in this horse – we've only been beaten three and a bit lengths. We were completely overlooked! "I am so proud of him. I have had faith in this horse since we got him. I gave him a couple of easy breezes in February, and then turned him away for two weeks. "We had a line through a few of these runners. I was happy with the draw, happy with the ground, we had Jim [Crowley] on board, brilliant. Jim has done a fantastic job.”

The greatest show on Earth Burdett Road (20/1) ran out a more comfortable winner of the Golden Gates Stakes than the winning margin suggested. Michael Bell's charge burst clear of the field inside the final two furlongs and always looked to have the race in safekeeping for all that two of the 9/2 co-favourites were his nearest pursuers. Lion Of War got closest, finishing ahead of Local Dynasty and 25/1 chance Have Secret. Burdett Road was ridden by Neil Callan who was landing his second winner of the week. Frankie Dettori has enjoyed rather more success at Royal Ascot throughout his career but could only finish 12th on his final ride, Knockbrex, A blank day for Dettori ensured that Ryan Moore would be crowned as top jockey once again but the shine was taken off Moore's day as he had to pull up Canute (9/2 co-fav) with what appeared to be a life-threatening injury.

Callan - whose other success came in the opening race of the meeting, the Queen Anne Stakes - said: "We started with a bang and we've finished with a bang. This horse was very impressive last time out when he bossed a small field around Newbury over a mile and a quarter. He'd shown his best form over a mile, but he loved the fast ground that day and he got his own way in front. The only two times he's won was when he got his own way in front. "We weren't sure whether he would suit being in behind, but I suppose with the big field . . . and Michael [Bell, trainer] said 'I'll leave it to you - sit where you want to be'. "The pace was good, but I had him so relaxed, so I took a lead off the front bunch and he just travelled so well and accelerated. He surprised me and probably accelerated too well too soon, but you can't really change your mind once you're committed. "I've been to Hong Kong and back, a story that's been told 100 times. I think as you get older you're a bit more relaxed, you appreciate it a bit more, and I certainly appreciated coming back from Hong Kong. I'm pleased to have done as well as I've done. Look at this, it's Royal Ascot, the greatest show on Earth." Bell added: "A good performance, he loved that fast ground when he won at Newbury so we were hopeful he'd be effective today. It was a much deeper race, he as not done much since Newbury, he is very good looking horse, bred by Gredleys, who we have ben lucky for, so delighted. "The colours have been lucky, and the Gredleys have been great breeders for many years. Bill is not here today but he will be thrilled, watching at home, he was on the gallops this morning and was here on Thursday. Tim is here, he is riding at Hickstead tomorrow so busy bees. "It is very hard, the most difficult thing about training when you have bene doing it for as long as me, when you can clearly do the job, is getting the well-bred horse to walk through the door. You can't train fresh air! "We are lucky we have the Gredleys and many other nice horses. It is tough old business, but we are lucky to have what we have and very grateful for another winner here."

Dawn delights in Queen Alexandra Moore bounced back to steer the well-backed Dawn Rising (2/1 favourite) home in the Queen Alexandra Stakes. He had to be at his strongest as Dawn Rising saw off a succession of challengers in the straight with first Typewriter and then The Grand Visir giving their all in a thrilling conclusion to the week but neither Moore nor his partner wilted in the summer sunshine, prevailing by half a length. Run For Oscar did all of his best work in the closing stages to take third having lacked room to challenge at a crucial stage of the race.

