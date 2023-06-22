The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes is a fitting and new name for Saturday’s feature which over the years has allowed some of the biggest names in the world to dazzle down the Ascot straight six furlongs.

Choisir and Black Caviar travelled from the other side of the world to underline the fact they breed and train them fast in Australia and this year Artorious, Cannonball and The Astrologist bid to follow in their sacred hoofprints.

It’s the former who all eyes are on. Coolangatta and Cannonball himself failed to fly the Australian Blue Ensign with particular distinction in the King’s Stand but throughout the build-up we’ve been told the Saturday sprinter is the one.

He was third in both this race and the July Cup last season and returned home to snare a Canterbury Stakes at Randwick before boarding the plane again.

Perhaps the experience he gained last summer will be the difference this time, the marginal gains we all seek.

Or perhaps Hong Kong flier Wellington will have his day in the Ascot sun. He won five times at Sha Tin last season including the Longines Hong Kong Sprint in December.

He hasn’t quite been at that level this term – but close enough to it to suggest he could make them all go.