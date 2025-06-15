Ruling Court came out on top at Newmarket, though the patiently-ridden Field of Gold stayed on strongly and was only denied by a rapidly-diminishing half a length (replay below).

Field of Gold gained classic compensation in the Irish 2000 Guineas, which he won emphatically by three and three-quarter lengths under Colin Keane who had taken over from Kieran Shoemark in the saddle. Keane, who was subsequently announced as retained rider for owners Juddmonte, will be on board again.

Ruling Court was aimed at the Derby instead of the Irish 2000 Guineas, though he was a non-runner at Epsom on account of the going.

Aidan O'Brien has three runners in the St James's Palace Stakes, with his team headed by French 2000 Guineas winner Henri Matisse. He also runs First Wave and Officer.

The line-up is completed by last year's Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar and the Juddmonte-owned Windlord who made the running in the Irish 2000 Guineas.

Quality from start to finish

The meeting starts with a real bang with the first four in the Lockinge Stakes among 11 runners in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Race-fit pair Lead Artist and Dancing Gemini filled the first two places at Newbury, with Rosallion and Notable Speech - both classic winners from last season - chasing them home.

There is significant international interest in the Queen Anne as Carl Spackler, a multiple Grade 1 winner in the US, makes his first start for Australian trainer Ciaron Maher.

There is also international interest in the King Charles III Stakes with last year's winner Asfoora back from Australia to defend her title. She will again be ridden by Oisin Murphy and is among 23 runners. Flora of Bermuda and Storm Boy are the two most notable absentees.

There are 21 declarations for the Coventry Stakes, with Aidan O'Brien relying on Gsaad and Warsaw.

Willie Mullins' Triumph Hurdle winner Poniros is a notable runner at the foot of the weights under William Buick in the Ascot Stakes.