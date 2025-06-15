Royal Ascot: Royal Ascot: Next race tip from Timeform analyst

The Timeform analysts provide their verdict and selections for all the races at Royal Ascot - check out Tuesday's tips now.

14:30 Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) Last month's Lockinge looks the key piece of form. ROSALLION and Notable Speech were behind Lead Artist and Dancing Gemini in that but left the impression their first outings of the season were needed. It was a particularly encouraging effort from Rosallion considering it was his first outing since winning the St James's Palace on this day last year and he can build on that and land a fourth success at the highest level.

15:05 Coventry Stakes (Group 2) Any number to consider and it may pay to side with relative unknown quantity WARSAW. Having made his debut just 10 days ago and seemingly the least fancied of the Aidan O'Brien runners (claimer ridden) he created a striking impression at Navan and can only build up on that up in trip. Military Code already has winning course form and looks a most professional juvenile, with American Gulf interesting at longer odds. 15:40 King Charles III Stakes (Group 1) Given his free-going tendencies, the drop to 5f could be what NIGHT RAIDER has needed all along and with his York reappearance indicating that he can be as effective on grass, this lightly-raced 4-y-o could be the answer. Last year's winner Asfoora has had a different preparation this time and has blinkers on for the first time, so Believing, who shaped really well in this 12 months ago, may emerge as the chief threat. 16:20 St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1) FIELD OF GOLD allowed Ruling Court first run when finishing half a length behind him in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. He looked a potentially top-class miler when an easy winner of the Irish version under new rider Colin Keane since and can take his revenge on Godolphin's colt now. French Guineas winner Henri Matisse looks clear best of the rest.

Field Of Gold pictured in Newmarket (credit: The Jockey Club/John Hoy)