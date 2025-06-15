Royal Ascot: Royal Ascot: Next race tip from Timeform analyst

The Timeform analysts provide their verdict and selections for all the races at Royal Ascot - check out Tuesday's tips now.
14:30 Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
Last month's Lockinge looks the key piece of form. ROSALLION and Notable Speech were behind Lead Artist and Dancing Gemini in that but left the impression their first outings of the season were needed. It was a particularly encouraging effort from Rosallion considering it was his first outing since winning the St James's Palace on this day last year and he can build on that and land a fourth success at the highest level.
15:05 Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
Any number to consider and it may pay to side with relative unknown quantity WARSAW. Having made his debut just 10 days ago and seemingly the least fancied of the Aidan O'Brien runners (claimer ridden) he created a striking impression at Navan and can only build up on that up in trip. Military Code already has winning course form and looks a most professional juvenile, with American Gulf interesting at longer odds.
15:40 King Charles III Stakes (Group 1)
Given his free-going tendencies, the drop to 5f could be what NIGHT RAIDER has needed all along and with his York reappearance indicating that he can be as effective on grass, this lightly-raced 4-y-o could be the answer. Last year's winner Asfoora has had a different preparation this time and has blinkers on for the first time, so Believing, who shaped really well in this 12 months ago, may emerge as the chief threat.
16:20 St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1)
FIELD OF GOLD allowed Ruling Court first run when finishing half a length behind him in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. He looked a potentially top-class miler when an easy winner of the Irish version under new rider Colin Keane since and can take his revenge on Godolphin's colt now. French Guineas winner Henri Matisse looks clear best of the rest.
17:00 Ascot Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
No shortage of potential players in a cracking renewal with REACHING HIGH selected to come out on top. He made a very solid start for Willie Mullins when finding only one ridden more prominently too good on return at Leopardstown (12f) 32 days ago and, completely unexposed over marathon trips, he's of firm interest again. Poniros was a remarkable winner of the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and also needs factoring in. Chester Cup winner East India Dock and Manxman are others to consider.
17:35 Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
Having signed off an excellent 3-y-o season with success in the Jersey Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago, HAATEM should be firmly back up to speed following 2 runs over shorter this spring (not seen to best effect latest) and, unexposed at this trip, he could well be worth siding with to come out on top. Enfjaar is expected to step up on his reappearance fourth in the Brigadier Gerard and is next best ahead of Epsom scorer Ecureuil Secret. Torito and Liberty Lane complete the shortlist.
18:10 Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)
FRENCH MASTER did well to overcome plenty of trouble at Goodwood on his most recent outing and is a straightforward choice to follow up, especially with further progress surely on the cards now fitted with blinkers (has shown a tendency to race in snatches). Charlus is totally unexposed for a stable that has won the last 2 renewals of this race, so he's of firm interest also, with the highly-progressive Caballo de Mar and Aeronautic others to note.
