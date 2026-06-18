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David Ord
David Ord on Scandinavia's Gold Cup win

Royal Ascot reaction: David Ord on Aidan O'Brien's 100th Royal Ascot winner

Sporting Life Plus
Thu June 18, 2026 · 1h ago

“What a fantastic race,” the King beams, hand outstretched to congratulate MV Magnier ahead of the trophy presentation.

In the final four or five strides Scandinavia finally breaks Trawlerman and wins the Gold Cup.

To say the defending champion was carried out on his shield is one of the great understatements. He’s played a pivotal role in a race of the ages.

And there’s another story here too, the son of Justify is Aidan O’Brien’s 100th winner at the meeting, 10% of which have been in this very race.

He has his phone raised upwards as the winner returns, surely not even the Ballydoyle maestro wants a quick snap as a memento?

We’ll never know.

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