The six-year-old – who runs in the Saeed Suhail colours of Stoute’s Derby hero Desert Crown – was last seen winning the Ormonde Stakes at Chester. He would be a record-extending 12th winner for Stoute in the mile-and-a-half feature.

Hurricane Lane has not been seen since finishing third in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and has recently been away for a gallop. Appleby told Godolphin: “I’m delighted with the way he has physically done from three to four and this has very much been our target, we’re very much working back from the Arc. Compared to some of the older horses he had an extended break as we knew we weren’t going to do anything early in the season with him.

“He took in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket the other day, William (Buick) sat on him and he was very pleased. He needed it in the sense that everything is very relaxed at Moulton Paddocks and he was in a relaxed mode, so William just had to give him the signal to remind him to switch on his racing brain and you could see the penny dropped at the right time.”

Chester Cup winner Cleveland is one of two among the 14 for Aidan O’Brien, together with Broome. William Haggas is also doubly-represented with Hamish and Dubai Honour, as is Roger Varian with Eshaada and Third Realm.

John and Thady Gosden have Brigadier Gerard second Mostahdaf, while Noel Meade has left in the progressive Layfayette.