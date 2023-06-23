Royal Ascot punter stuns bookies with £1 each-way double winning £16,000

The punter placed a £1 each-way double with his two selections topping and tailing the card.

His first pick, Valiant Force, ran in the opening event at 2.30 and duly obliged at a whopping 150/1.

He then had an agonising wait until the last race at 6.10pm to see if his second selection, 100/1 chance, Witch Hunter, could land him the astronomical payout.

Fortunately, Witch Hunter stayed on well to win comfortably and in the process land the customer a massive £15,900 for just £2.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, said: "Two scintillating selections and on the same day that King Charles had his first Royal Ascot winner. There is something otherworldly about picking a 150/1 and 100/1 winners so he will be forever known to us, affectionately, as the ‘Witch Punter’.

"Fortunately for him, he took 100/1 about Witch Hunter because that didn’t go unbacked and at an SP of 50/1 returned at half those odds."