Check out the view from connections ahead of Tuesday's big-race action at Royal Ascot including Charlie Appleby and William Haggas.

2.30 Queen Anne Stakes Baaeed could end up being one of the shortest-priced Royal Ascot runners in a decade when the unbeaten colt takes six rivals in the opening contest of the week, the Queen Anne Stakes. An easy winner of the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on his seasonal bow, the William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars is as short as 1-5 to make it eight unbeaten in the Group One contest run over the straight mile. On official ratings, he is 7lb superior to those closest in the market, Real World and Order Of Australia, both of whom he has already beaten. Owned by Shadwell Stud, Baaeed has made rapid strides since making his debut as a three-year-old in June last year. The crack miler’s last three victories have come at the highest level, a spree which includes the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp and the Queen Elizabeth II over the same course and distance he will encounter on Tuesday.

Royal Ascot 2022 | Day One Best Bets

Yet despite having beaten a race-fit Real World by an easy three and a quarter lengths under Jim Crowley on his previous start, Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold says any thoughts that victory is a given should be immediately kicked into touch. Gold said: “Anybody whoever describes the race as a penalty kick is asking for trouble. So many things can go wrong and we would not be so cocky to say that. On form, he is probably the best horse in it, but it is a horse race and anything can happen. As long as he is in good form and as long as he runs his race, he should give himself every chance of winning it.” On the 10th anniversary of Frankel’s arresting 11-length win in the same race, Baaeed has started to draw obvious comparisons with the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame colt. Though rated some 15lb inferior to the late Henry Cecil’s trainee, on official ratings Baaeed is now currently considered to be the best in the world. Gold is quick to dampen any comparisons, although admits connections are enjoying the journey he is taking them on, despite the pressure Haggas and his big-race jockey Jim Crowley may be under. “I’m sure if you are handling the horse, of course it is pressure,” said Gold. “From my point of view, you can say there is no point being nervous, as there is nothing I can do. But at the same time, to use an old cliche, this is why we all do it – to get a good horse this good, and there is no point not enjoying it when you do get one. We are very lucky to have him. Of course, all you want to do is see that the horse gets there in one piece and runs his race. “If he does, he should win it. But things can go wrong. We don’t know if he’s feeling good, he could get knocked over coming out of the stalls, anything can happen. You just don’t know. It is no good being arrogant about it. He is a very good horse but nobody in our camp is saying he is the next Frankel and we have a long way to go before we start getting into those dizzying realms, but he is a very nice horse to have and hopefully he can showcase his talents.”

Baaeed - more to come from Lockinge hero

With temperatures climbing and little sign of any rain in the forecasts over the next few days, Baaeed is likely to encounter quicker ground than he has faced thus far. Haggas, however, feels he will take it in his stride, and said: “I’ve always thought he would enjoy racing on a faster surface than he was getting last year, and he’s in good form. His new position in the rankings is a bigger deal for the press than it is for me, but he’s obviously good.” Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor took plenty of time to mull over options for last season’s Royal Hunt Cup winner Real World, but has plumped to take on racing’s new superstar, having chased him home at Newbury. Despite defeat in the Lockinge, Real World answered a few questions following two disappointing efforts on dirt in the Saudi Cup and in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan. “We tried him on dirt and it didn’t work,” said Bin Suroor. “He is a different horse on turf and he ran a big race at Newbury behind Baaeed, who is a superstar. We take him on again and we are hopeful. He is a happy horse and he has been working good. The stiff mile at Ascot should suit him as he showed there last year in a handicap. This is a Group One, though, so we will see.” The 2020 Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Order Of Australia was fifth in this race last year, before finishing second in two Group Ones, including getting within a length and a quarter of Baaeed in the Moulin. He has been off the track since October but has been pleasing at home and bids to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a fifth win in the contest. “He was injured at Keeneland on his last run, which is why he’s been off so long,” said O’Brien. “He had a hairline fracture of a fetlock and had to have a pin in it, but we’ve been happy with him at home.” 3.05 Coventry Stakes The Amo Racing silks will be spotted plenty over the course of Royal Ascot – but connections feel their best chance of the week comes in Tuesday’s Coventry Stakes with Persian Force. Winner of the Brocklesby Stakes by almost five lengths at Doncaster on the opening day of the season, the Richard Hannon-trained colt has only run once more since. Sent off an odds-on favourite for a conditions event at Newbury, yet again he displayed an electric turn of foot when winning by two and a half lengths. He faces what looks a strong field on paper but Emily Scott, Amo’s racing manger, is heading to Ascot with high hopes. “He goes there with a great chance. I think the horse has got to do the talking now, but it’s going to be very exciting,” she said. “We do have a few chances each day this week, but he is certainly the one we’re taking there with highest expectations, I would say. There’s often a big-priced winner of the Coventry. The fact that he’s the 3-1 second-favourite tells you he’s got a big reputation, but he’s got to go there and prove it on the track.”

Royal Ascot 2022 Best Bets Preview | Two Year-Olds in focus

The one one ahead of him in the betting is Aidan O’Brien’s Blackbeard, who is three from three so far. O’Brien also runs the promising Age Of Kings, the mount of Frankie Dettori, but Ryan Moore has gone with the unbeaten runner. “We always thought Blackbeard was a nice horse and he went and won first time,” O’Brien told the ITV Racing podcast. “Then next time he barely won at the Curragh and we were a little disappointed, but then we were happy that the horse he just beat (Crispy Cat) came out and was just beaten in the National Stakes (at Sandown). We weren’t sure about six furlongs with him so we took him to the Curragh, he won very well and it looked like he might be better over six than five. “He’s a hardy customer, he’s obviously fit, he’s had three runs and our Coventry horses usually just have two and he seems to be in good shape. I’m looking forward to seeing him run.” In a field full of potential, others to note include Archie Watson’s Bradsell, a nine-length winner at York and the mount of Hollie Doyle, Paul and Oliver Cole’s Royal Scotsman, who a five-length winner at Goodwood, and Clive Cox’s Scholarship. Also of note is the once-raced Paddy’s Day, trained by Charlie Hills and who numbers champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls among his owners. 3.40 King's Stand Stakes Wesley Ward remains confident the real Golden Pal will show up for a fascinating international clash in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday. The betting for the five-furlong showpiece is dominated by the raiding party, with American speedball Golden Pal and multiple Group One-winning Australian sprinter Nature Strip disputing favouritism. Golden Pal needs no introduction as a dual Breeders’ Cup winner, but he has yet to replicate that form on foreign soil – finishing a close second in the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting two years ago before disappointing in the Nunthorpe at York last year.

The Uncle Mo colt looked better than ever on his four-year-old debut at Keeneland in early April, and Ward – who won the 2017 King’s Stand with Lady Aurelia – feels Golden Pal is peaking at the right time ahead of his bid to make it third time lucky in Britain. He said: “We’re all set. Golden Pal is really good. He trained at Ascot this (Monday) morning and it was beautiful – everything went great. There shouldn’t be any hiccups or issues – he’s wonderful right now. Of all the winners I’ve ever had here, this is the fastest. I don’t know anything about the Australian horse other than he’s nearly eight years old, so I don’t know how that’ll go. “My horse is four and the fastest I’ve ever had. I haven’t seen the Australian horse race and I really don’t need to study it, I just want my horse to be the way he is today and that’s it.” Golden Pal will be partnered by Irad Ortiz Jr, who has won multiple Group Ones in America and will be making his Royal Ascot debut. While Ward will walk the track with the Puerto Rican – who won the Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal at the weekend – on Tuesday morning, he is not planning to get too bogged down in tactics. He added: “It’s five eighths of a mile on a straight course. He’s a fast horse, so he’s going to break like he always does and we’ll just try not to go too fast early. Whether it was Irad or Frankie Dettori or Lester Piggott on this horse, it’s just a question of easing him back after the break and for the first three eighths you just want to go as easy as possible because whoever is going to be up there with him is going to pay the price. “When it comes down to the last little bit, you wait until you see the whites of their eyes and away you go – it doesn’t take a lot of thinking. The thing about bringing Irad over here to ride this particular horse is he knows the horse very, very well and the horse responds well to him – they’re undefeated. “I’ll walk the course with him in the morning and tell him what I’ve learned over the years coming here and after that you’ve just got to be patient and may the best horse win.” It is 19 years since Choisir became the first Australian-trained winner of the King’s Stand – a victory which opened the floodgates for the antipodean challengers, with Takeover Target (2006), Miss Andretti (2007) and Scenic Blast (2009) all striking gold since.

Nature Strip has won 20 of his 37 races for Chris Waller, including eight Group Ones, and the trainer has been delighted with his condition since travelling to England. “He’s really matured into a fool-proof horse,” said Waller. “He was a little bit hit and miss in his early career because he used to charge and race very fiercely. He used to break the hearts of his competitors, but he’d break his own heart occasionally as well and go too quick. Through maturity we’ve harnessed that and he’s now racing more tractably, which I think is important because 1,000 metres might not sound like a long way but we’ve found that if you want to go flat out the whole way, you’ll come undone. “It sounds like he’s (Golden Pal) really quick. I am only really focusing on our horses while also respecting the fact that it is going to be a full field. I am sure the English, French and Irish will have a few hidden cards as well. I doubt Golden Pal will have been under the pressure he is about to be under, with the same applying to our horses as well. These races make champions and talking points.” Nature Strip is one of two horses Waller plans to saddle at the Royal meeting, with stablemate Home Affairs a leading contender for the Platinum Jubilee on Saturday. He added: “It’s always hard when you’re coming to the complete other side of the world, but Nature Strip and Home Affairs are good straight-track horses, so they only need to replicate their Australian form and they’re capable of fighting out the finish with the best in the world.” Two of the leading hopes for the home team are King’s Lynn and Twilight Calls, who were split by just a head when first and second in the Temple Stakes at Haydock last month. The Andrew Balding-trained King’s Lynn carries the colours of the Queen and connections are not ruling out running in the King’s Stand and the Platinum Jubilee this week. The Queen’s racing manager, John Warren, said on Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast: “King’s Lynn has the constitution to be able to back up. If he runs well and Andrew is 100 per cent happy with him we might given him another turnaround, it’s very possible. He’s been primed specifically, he won his Group Two last time very well and ratings-wise he’s in the shake up.”

Charlie Appleby saddles both Man Of Promise, who was last seen finishing third in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan, and Lazuli, who has been off the track since winning at the Dubai Carnival in February. “Man Of Promise is a horse that as we know he runs well fresh first and foremost. so that’s a key tick in the box for him,” the trainer told the Godolphin website. “Coming back to the stiff five at Ascot is going to suit him. He went off favourite in the Al Quoz but he didn’t disgrace himself and that was a competitive event. He’s a good solid horse and I feel the track and trip will suit him. “Lazuli has had this as a target since he won the Blue Point Sprint and he has a lot of natural pace. He’s a good, old-fashioned sprinter with a big back end on him. He’s taking on the young pretenders and it’s going to be a great watch with all the internationals so there’ll be a lot of pace on.” 4.20 St James's Palace Stakes Guineas winner Coroebus sets a lofty standard to aim at in Tuesday’s St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. The Dubawi colt provided trainer Charlie Appleby with his first win in the colts’ Classic when he beat better-fancied stablemate Native Trail in a thrilling race. Only defeated once in three races as a juvenile, Coroebus still has plenty of untapped potential and Appleby thinks the fact he is racing around a bend for the first time may suit his push-button style even better than Newmarket’s straight mile. “There’s no getting away from him, he’s the horse that everyone is excited to see on the first day,” Appleby told Godolphin. “Personally I think it (going round a bend) should suit him. He’s a strong traveller and if anything the straight mile at Newmarket, from a jockey’s point of view, they’ve had to count to five before they allow him to make a move. “Going around a turn there might allow him to come back behind the bridle a little bit more and the jockey can therefore ride more of a race on him more than the straight mile. We are happy with his draw in stall two and he heads to Ascot in good form.”