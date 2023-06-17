The King and Queen are owners at Royal Ascot for the first time next week. David Ord gallops through the horses who are set to carry the royal silks.

SAGA (Wolferton Stakes/Royal Hunt Cup) One of the villains of last Royal Ascot, his head defeat in the Britannia adding momentum to a week that was spiraling out of control for Frankie Dettori and saw him take a sabbatical away from the Gosden team - and some felt head into retirement. But what a difference a year makes. It’s quite clear since that this son of Invincible Spirit isn’t entirely straightforward, shall we say, but the ability is there, his second to King Of Conquest on his Newmarket return very encouraging and according to the betting markets at least, he represents one of the best chances of the monarch having a winner all week in the Wolferton. There is still the option of Wednesday’s Hunt Cup too if not going for the Listed prize. EDUCATOR (Copper Horse Handicap & Duke Of Edinburgh) A son of Deep Impact who sired his first Betfred Derby winner in Auguste Rodin, and back to form when weaving through rivals to finish second at Kempton last time. He wouldn’t be out of either race but is very unlikely to make the field for the Copper Horse meaning Charles and Camilla can get an early dart back to Windsor Castle and avoid the communal sing-along. He'll need a few to come out to get into the Duke Of Edinburgh too but that's not impossible.

REACH FOR THE MOON (Royal Hunt Cup) Ooh we had high hopes for you at one stage, but a glimmer still remains. You were second in the Hampton Court here last season after all and while we’ve only seen you twice since, a handicap mark of 108 is very fair if one consents to put one's best foot forward for His Majesty. The problem is that last run at Newmarket – you know, when you were last of seven in the Earl Of Sefton, beaten 37 lengths? Maybe you didn’t like the blinkers they put on but Wednesday would be a very good day to bounce back if, you’d be so kind. DESERT HERO (King George V Stakes) He's been a slow learner and while a beaten favourite in the London Gold Cup at Newbury last time, he'll come forward plenty for being involved in such a competitive affair. This will have been the target for some time too. He's bred to be effective at a mile-and-a-half and if any prominent member of the Royal family draws him in the sweepstake, please hold on tightly to the ticket. CIRCLE OF FIRE (Queen’s Vase/King Edward VII Stakes) Two options for this colt who is talented and a player in either. Forget his run in the Lingfield Derby Trial last time, he never looked like getting to the leaders having been dropped out, and there was the promise of much more to come on his reappearance second in the Newmarket Stakes. He's second favourite for both races, shorter for the King Edward VII in against Derby second King Of Steel. Gregory stands in his way in the Queen’s Vase in new silks and Dettori booked, but the royal runner will stay a mile and six and Sir Michael Stoute has made a career of getting this sort of decision right. MARKET VALUE (Queen’s Vase/King George V Stakes) A filly and another with two options next week. She’s a significant runner too being a daughter of Estimate who gave the late Queen Elizabeth II that moment to savour when winning the Gold Cup here in 2013 and she’s completely unexposed. She’s only run three times and won the latest start, a maiden at Ripon in May. She was good that day but the exciting thought is how much more is there under the tank? Ratings say stick in handicaps but Tom Marquand is jocked up for the Queen’s Vase. Looks like William Haggas might be borrowing Johnny G’s 'big dice' again.