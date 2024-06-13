Royal Ascot preview: Wednesday entries and form

Check out the six-day entries for the second day of Royal Ascot on Wednesday.
Click on the race title for the full list of latest acceptors and free video form from all courses in the UK and Ireland.
14:30 Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
15:45 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
16:25 Prince Of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)
17:05 Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)
17:40 Kensington Palace Stakes Fillies' Handicap
Confirmations will appear here...
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.