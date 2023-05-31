Impressive York scorer Mostabshir will head to Royal Ascot for his next start – but connections are still to decide if it will be the St James’s Palace Stakes or Jersey Stakes for the talented son of Dark Angel.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden and a half-brother to Clarehaven’s eight-time winner Mostahdaf, the three-year-old made a taking debut at Kempton in November before being somewhat underwhelming when put on trial for the 2000 Guineas in the Craven. However, he left that performance well behind him when striding out on the Knavesmire, surging to a commanding five-length success and reaffirming his team’s lofty opinion of him. Now it is whether to take the leap into Group One company for the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting or drop back in trip to seven furlongs for the Jersey. “We’ve left him in the St James’s Palace and we may or may not make an entry for him in the Jersey, we’re going to discuss that nearer the time and see how he is,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell. “I saw him on Tuesday night and he looks very well. John and Thady and the team are very happy with him and it will be Ascot and one of the races next all being well.”