The son of Gleneagles looked raw in defeat on his debut over the minimum trip at Ascot early last month, but was a totally different proposition when stepped up to six furlongs at Goodwood 20 days later, powering home in a novices’ event to score by an easy five lengths.

The Fitri Hay-owned colt is currently a 12-1 chance with Coral for the Group Two contest, which looks set to be another strong renewal, with Godolphin’s Noble Style heading the market following his five-furlong Ascot novice victory on debut.

Yet Cole, who trains in partnership with his father, Paul, is increasingly hopeful that Royal Scotsman will prove his ability.

“He is spot on. Like all these things, every trainer will have high hopes for their horse, but he is pretty magical on the gallops. He doesn’t do much wrong. He is very generous in what he gives you. He is an exceptionally good horse. He didn’t surprise us at Goodwood. He disappointed us at Ascot first time when he was very green and didn’t know what he was doing, but that extra furlong helped and he learned a lot from it.”