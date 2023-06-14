WATCH: Karl Burke talks us through his Royal Ascot runners

DRAMATISED (King’s Stand Stakes) "She worked very well under Danny Tudhope at the start of the week and we’re just about all set for the King’s Stand. She’s definitely sharpened up for her first run of the season in the Temple Stakes and she took a big step forward last year from her first run back to her second so there should be more to come. "The King’s Stand is much tougher for her now. She’s very quick but whether she’s quick enough for this we’ll have to wait and find out." MARSHMAN (King’s Stand Stakes) "If he goes anywhere it’ll be the King’s Stand but I’m not sure he’ll go to the meeting. I think he’ll still get stronger and improve but he’s still a bit of a baby of a horse. He’ll get better as the season gets on. "He’s a little bit tricky in the stalls but he’s quick."

INDESTRUCTIBLE (St James’s Palace Stakes) "He looks in great shape and he’s working very well. Clifford Lee rode him in work on Monday morning and he worked well with Flight Plan. Whether he’s quite good enough for a race of this stature I’m not sure but I’d ignore the Guineas run as it was bad ground. He also needs a gap I think and we specifically swerved the Irish Guineas to come here a little bit fresher and spot-on for Ascot." LIBERTY LANE (Golden Gates Stakes) "He was entered in the King Edward VII as well but is likely to go for the handicap. He’s in great form and I think he can be very competitive off a mark of 100. He ran well in the Dante where we possibly just made a little bit too much use of him." COLD CASE (Commonwealth Cup) "I wouldn’t be too keen to run him on fast ground. They made a bit of a mess of the watering at Haydock in the Sandy Lane and there was a draw bias too but he definitely wants a bit of cut in the ground. There are some nice races later on and I wouldn’t want to jar him up if it came up quick. "He’s quick enough for six but I think he’d stay seven furlongs later on as well." SWINGALONG (Commonwealth Cup) "She’s working particularly well, she’s in great form. She’s gone a little bit under the radar and is a massive price but I think she’ll outrun her odds. "A stiff six/seven furlongs seems to suit her but she didn’t stay in the French Guineas. Although she came back wrong from that and is back to herself now."

FLIGHT PLAN (Jersey Stakes) "Both Jersey horses are going well but particularly this lad. He's a fast-ground horse and he was like Bambi on Ice for the last two furlongs at Newmarket. He’s going well." HOLLOWAY BOY (Jersey Stakes) "He’s a bit of a lazy work horse at home and doesn’t show up a lot in the morning but both are on target. He handles softer ground but I made the mistake of putting the visor back on him. I didn’t take on board what Danny (Tudhope) said last year but Christophe Soumillon also said the horse over-raced in the visor so that’s definitely coming off now." ELITE STATUS (Norfolk Stakes) "He’s worked really well and will work again on Friday morning, he’s in great shape. I have to say the way he won it surprised me, but not that he won. But he was very impressive. Everything he’s done at home and his two runs, he looks a proper horse." BEAUTIFUL DIAMOND (Queen Mary Stakes) "We’re very pleased with her. She came from the breeze-ups with a big reputation and she produced the goods on the day. She looks a smart filly and she should improve. I’ve only had this filly six weeks or so, whereas we’d had Dramatised right through the winter, and she was always very, very quick. "This filly is not as dynamic at home but she showed it on the track and she goes there with a chance."