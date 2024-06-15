Royal Ascot preview: Friday entries and form

Check out the six-day entries for the fourth day of Royal Ascot on Friday.

Click on the race title for the full list of latest acceptors and free video form from all courses in the UK and Ireland.

Fallen Angel was a shock absentee from the confirmed entries for Friday’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Karl Burke’s Irish 1,000 Guineas star had been expected to be a major player in the Group One contest for three-year-old fillies. In her absence, Curragh third Opera Singer has been promoted to favourite by bookmakers, with Aidan O’Brien’s charge seeking to recapture her sparkling juvenile form after that belated seasonal reappearance. Newmarket Guineas first and second, Elmalka and Porta Fortuna, also feature in the list of 11 possibles, along with French raider Ramatuelle, who was third at HQ after just fading late on. Chic Colombine, Content, Devoted Queen, Folgaria, Rouhiya, See The Fire and Skellet complete the confirmations. Impressive Sandy Lane Stakes winner Inisherin has, as expected, been supplemented the Commonwealth Cup. Haydock runner-up Orne has also been added to the six-furlong Group One contest at a cost of £46,000.

Vandeek in full flow

Kevin Ryan’s Inisherin quickened clear from the front for a convincing victory over John and Thady Gosden’s charge last month. Vandeek could only finish third as an odds-on favourite that day but will bid to put the record straight. The Simon and Ed-Crisford-trained colt enjoyed a superb juvenile campaign, going unbeaten through four outings and claiming Group One glory in the Prix Morny at Deauville and Newmarket’s Middle Park Stakes. Karl Burke’s Elite Status was well beaten in both of those races, but returned to action with a smart success in the Listed-class Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury, while the Clive Cox-trained Jasour is another major contender for the home team after winning on Ascot trials day. River Tiber was third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on his three-year-old debut, but could drop back down in trip at the scene of last year’s Coventry Stakes triumph, when he had Bucanero Fuerte and Givemethebeatboys back in third and fourth. He is, however, also expected to have the option of the Jersey Stakes on the following day. Donnacha O’Brien’s Albany Stakes star Porta Fortuna has been left in both this race and the Coronation Stakes. Royal Supremacy and Theory Of Tides have been supplemented for the Group Two King Edward VII Stakes over a mile and a half. The former was second in the Italian Derby for Andrew Balding last time out, while the latter is set to step up in class following wins at Nottingham and Yarmouth for the Gosdens. Aidan O’Brien is seeking to win the race for the third time in six years and has Agenda, Cambridge, Chief Little Rock, Diego Velazquez, Euphoric, Grosvenor Square, Illinois, Portland and The Euphrates left in. Voyage, who unseated rider Pat Dobbs at the start of the Derby, remains in the mix for Richard Hannon.