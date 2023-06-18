Queen Mary Stakes

Born To Rock (Soldier’s Call)

It wouldn’t be Royal Ascot without an intriguing first season sire undertone and Born To Rock (Soldier’s Call) is the shortest one fancied to get a freshman sire off the mark. Soldier’s Call himself had an affinity for Royal Ascot – in two visits to the Royal meeting he finished first and third in the Windsor Castle Stakes and King’s Stand respectively. As a Royal Ascot winning juvenile himself, anything less than a first crop winner to emulate himself might be perceived as disappointing so the pressure is on Jane Chapple Hyam’s filly to deliver in the G2 Queen Mary.

A win here would be a fine advertisement for Soldier’s Call – Born To Rock’s dam never troubled the judge in six starts. Her second dam was Grade three placed in America and has bred two stakes winners – one in Scandanavia. Go back far enough in her family and you’ll find Alcohol Free (No Nay Never) but make no mistake – a win here will be attributed to her rookie sire and rightly so.

Bundchen (Gun Runner)

Every Wesley Ward contender must be taken seriously, and every pedigree enthusiast will be excited at the prospect of seeing a Gun Runner grace the European turf. That said, this is a filly who is bred to be at her best next year and beyond. Her sensational sire Gun Runner has rewritten the record books with 6 Grade 1 winners in his first crop alone but was indisputably a progressive horse who showed his best form as an older horse and the same can be said for this filly’s distaff pedigree.

Her unraced dam is by the late maturing sprinter Speightstown and a full sister to talented Grade 1 winner Force The Pass who didn’t see a racecourse until he was three. Likewise, their dam made just one unremarkable start at two and showed her best form as a four and five year old at Grade 3 level. On paper, this filly is best watched this time around.

Matrika (No Nay Never)

Winning on her debut on Irish Guineas weekend, Matrika’s (No Nay Never) form received a timely boost with fellow daughter of No Nay Never, and third that day, Mysteries, shedding her maiden tag in good style at Cork on Friday.

This is a filly who has sharp, early two year old rippling throughout her pedigree. Her unraced dam Muravka (High Chaparral) is already responsible for two stakes winning juveniles – one of those being G1 Prix Morny winner The Wow Signal (Starspangledbanner) while her second dam Tabdea (Topsider) won the Listed Firth of Clyde Stakes as a two year old. Matrika’s full brother Unicorn Lion (No Nay Never) is a G3 winner in Japan, albeit as a three year old, this filly is bred to shine on this stage and represents excellent value at an each way price.