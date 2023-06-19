David Ord channels his inner Bill Oddie and goes on 'Dettori watch' - assessing the jockey's day-one rides at Ascot using a crown rating system.
She was a rare ray of sunshine on our man's Ascot horribilis last season when winning the Coronation Stakes. We haven't seen her yet this term but she's the subject of bullish reports from the Newmarket gallops. The usually reticent Chris Richardson of owners Cheveley Park Stud seems confident of a big run and if she is at her best, she's the one to beat.
Already a Group race winner - something none of his rivals have on their CV, but this is a red-hot Coventry with fancied horses everywhere. It's a question of how far the novice winners are going to improve. A chance - but the Italian has stronger ones on the day.
If anyone can - Frankie can - and so can Manaccan at Ascot where he has a tremendous record. Lots to like about his reappearance run in the Palace House and his whole season will have been built around this. He's third in on Timeform ratings and sure to run his race. Two words: rock solid.
Decided he didn't need a jockey when unshipping Dettori at the start of the Greenham but the two remained one when winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. There are dangers here - Paddington and the potential improvers Cicero's Gift and Mostabshir - but Frankie from the front could be the story of the St James's Palace.
One of the villains of the big meeting 12 months ago when going down narrowly in the Britannia. Races in the royal colours and will be very popular in the betting but his record overall is patchy. He doesn't find winning easy. The headgear that worked on his reappearance might not have the desired effect a second time. It might - but we're reaching for the magic wand with this one.
Look, we don't know really do we? Even Patrick Mullins was a little in the dark when I spoke to him last week. He commented on the horse's speed but you got the overwhelming sense they were expecting to win this with Vauban. Mind you, Absurde was useful on the flat in France, cost 260,000 euros and is trained by Willie Mullins. Yet I still don't know.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org