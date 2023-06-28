Timeform's David Cleary was in attendance at Royal Ascot last week and he's written up his detailed paddock observations.

Days one and two Royal Ascot – the best five days in the Flat racing calendar. At least that's what it felt like being there. In terms of the depth of quality, the competitiveness all the way through, it would be hard to argue. And this year it didn't rain. The last point is not a facetious one. It meant pretty consistent ground all the way through, the meeting starting on generally Good and finishing on Good to Firm, judicious watering maintaining what was essentially ideal summer Flat-racing going. Credit to the clerk of the course and his team. There also seemed to be just a handful of hard-luck stories. Sure there were races on the straight course where there was an advantage to one side or another – almost inevitable when large fields split into two or more groups – but that advantage tended to go to the side where the soundest or best pace was and varied from race to race. That wasn't an issue in the opening race of the meeting, the Queen Anne Stakes, where the field raced more or less as one, middle to far side, and the pace was a sound one, offering no real advantage to those ridden prominently or those held up. The Queen Anne was something of a rerun of the Lockinge, with the winner of that Modern Games sent off favourite. However, he was a bit too geed up for his own good beforehand and proved something of a disappointment, finishing only fourth, setting the tone for what was a low-key week for his stable. Light Infantry, switched to pacemaking, turned the tables on all the others from the Lockinge, but could do no better than third behind a pair making their reappearance. Triple Time, a well-made son of Frankel, was sweating in the preliminaries and very exuberant in the early stages, but he had enough in reserve to hold off the challenge of paddock pick Inspiral. The Betfair in running highs and lows are quite instructive – Triple Time matched at a high of 200, Inspiral at a low of 1.22. There's an element of expectation, with a 33/1-shot against a 11/4 second favourite, but still Triple Time surely did well to find the extra required when Inspiral drew alongside. The Sussex Stakes would seem the obvious next step for Triple Time. Although his win was a surprise, he was an unexposed horse that had looked a good prospect prior to his final start at three and he deserves full credit for the improvement shown. He won't be a pushover for Paddington should they both go to Goodwood. Inspiral might also head for the Sussex. Like last year, she came to Royal Ascot for her reappearance after missing her intended first outing of the campaign and produced a really good effort. She followed her Coronation win in 2022 with a dip in form in the Falmouth, the run coming a bit quick perhaps. That might be an option again, but a longer break until Goodwood might suit her better.

The first two-year-old race of the week, the Coventry Stakes, attracted a huge field, the biggest since 2018, though in the build-up it was framed as a clash between Aidan O'Brien's River Tiber and the very impressive Ripon winner Asadna. If it had been a boxing match the pair would definitely be a few weight divisions apart, River Tiber one of the most imposing in the whole field, Asadna on the small side. River Tiber came out on top, not just of Asadna, but the whole field. And while his margin of victory was narrow and the form is no more than that of an average Coventry winner, the subsequent records of the majority of his stable's nine previous winners of the race offers a lot of encouragement that River Tiber will be winning at the highest level into the summer and beyond. As for Asadna, he failed to fire, though the public fallout from his effort suggests he may well be best forgiven the run. River Tiber was followed home by a pair that had won their only previous start, Army Ethos and Bucanero Fuerte. Both looked in really good shape and Bucanero Fuerte was about the pick of the whole field on looks. He'd be about my pick of the field on pedigree too, and having been off since March and missed an intended run in May due to coughing, his performance seems all the more promising. Army Ethos, more obviously a sprinter on looks and pedigree, may not have quite the potential of the winner and third, but he impressed with the way he went through the race and should be able to go one better in a sprint pattern event over the summer. Army Ethos's stable companion Bradsell had won the Coventry last June and added a second Royal Ascot victory in the King's Stand. Bradsell had missed most of the rest of last season and had disappointed last time out, but he'd shaped promisingly at Ascot on his return and produced a career-best back at the track. Bradsell is very much a pocket rocket, not the biggest but strongly-made, and the drop to five furlongs, rather than contesting the more obvious option, the Commonwealth Cup, proved inspired. This wasn't a vintage King's Stand, however, and the runner-up Highfield Princess might well be able to turn the tables back on a flat track, Ascot not really ideal for her, despite two placed efforts during the week. Turning to Wednesday, the Queen's Vase was about the most positive race of the whole week from a paddock-watching point of view. This was a really good-looking field overall and the form looks strong as well. The innovation of the Commonwealth Cup has been widely recognised as a really good one, giving a proper structure to the pattern for three-year-old sprinters, but the changes that were made to the Queen's Vase have proved nearly as rewarding. Having looked a race in danger of being dropped, the winners of the Queen's Vase since the distance was shortened from two miles and the race raised to Group 2 from Listed class in 2017 include Stradivarius, Kew Gardens, the Irish Derby winner Santiago and Elder Eldarov. Gregory, a rangy colt, all quality, was sent off at evens on just his third start to add his name to the roll of honour, and he put up a gritty front-running display, well served by the longer trip. He's currently ante-post favourite for the St Leger, the clear leader of the pack of those likely to turn up at Doncaster. Whether the sort of ride he got at Ascot would work so well there is open to question. Interestingly, Gregory has been given an entry in the Goodwood Cup, the race Stradivarius won on his next outing after the Queen's Vase. Gregory now runs in the same colours as the Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami, so presumably only one of them will head to Sussex. Another Queen's Vase runner that had changed hands since his last run was Chesspiece. He'd evidently impressed Godolphin as well me at York and while he didn't quite bridge the gap from handicap to pattern company at the first attempt, I thought there was plenty of promise again in his effort. Chesspiece remains one to keep on side.

The second-day card was topped and tailed by two large-field two-year-old events. The closing Windsor Castle went to a colt beaten at Redcar on his debut, Big Evs, but it was notable that he was sent off at 20/1, whereas the colt that had beaten him there went off at 50s. Big Evs had shown speed at Redcar and did so again, making just about all and seeing things out thoroughly. His performance, in a race which is sometimes the weakest of the week for juveniles, wasn't far behind the best in the age group over the five days. The Molecomb would be the obvious next step, though an entry in the Nunthorpe wouldn't be entirely fanciful. The pick on looks in the Windsor Castle were the Aidan O'Brien pair Johannes Brahms and Alabama. Both shaped well. Johannes Brahms did good work late on to take second, sure to be at least as effective at six furlongs. Alabama was the first home on the disadvantaged far-side group. He's yet to win a race, but entries in the Phoenix and National Stakes confirm he's held in some regard and he surely won't be a maiden much longer. So far as the handicaps on the first two days went, Vauban in the Copper Horse takes pride of place. With no option but to give Vauban, a very smart hurdler, a mark based on his French Flat form, the BHA Handicappers were on a hiding to nothing. Vauban duly made a starting price of evens look generous as he came home seven-and-a-half lengths clear, his performance good enough to put him firmly in the reckoning for races such as the Irish St Leger. His margin of victory might see Vauban's mark go higher than ideal for the Sky Bet Ebor, a race his trainer Willie Mullins has won just once, in 2009. However, he was chased home at Ascot by his stable companion Absurde, another ex-French Flat recruit, and he looks a very strong candidate for York. Finally, a mention for the nine-year-old Bless Him. He was suggested here previously as a candidate to make the frame in the Royal Hunt Cup and he missed out on doing so by just a neck, beaten by a trio of four year olds and a five year old. Bless Him got a classic Jamie Spencer ride in a race where the leaders went faster than ideal, nearest at the finish. It turned out the veteran jockey was just getting his eye in for later in the week.

Days three, four and five Even those of us who are not the most ardent monarchists recognise the importance for the health of racing of the royal connection with the sport of kings. So the presence of the King and Queen on all five days of the Royal meeting was indisputably a good thing and the success of Desert Hero in the royal colours in the King George V Handicap was one of the feel-good stories of the week. The George V field was a typical one, full of lightly-raced potential improvers and with plenty of good lookers in it as well. The outcome turned to a large extent on the pace, which was overly strong in the early stages – not really a surprise with the large field setting off down hill. The first four home all came from the second half of the field, Desert Hero getting his head in front only in the final 50 yards. Desert Hero, who looked as if he had come on for his reappearance, had been sent off favourite for the London Gold Cup on that return, but had managed only eighth after making the running, albeit beaten under three lengths. The extra two furlongs and a switch in tactics made all the difference.

In discussing the London Gold Cup here previously, I'd suggested it would prove strong form, and plenty from the field ran or shaped well at Royal Ascot, though, such is the competition there, Desert Hero was the only one to gain a win. The London Gold Cup victor Bertinelli himself ran well in taking third behind Desert Hero. He was conceding 7 lb or more to his 18 rivals and ran to a level more than good enough to win a pattern event. He also looked to be well suited by the extra quarter mile and he's likely to stay further again. Entries in the Goodwood Cup and the Irish St Leger suggest his handicapping days are over. Mr Mistoffelees was one runner in the George V who seemed to let the Newbury form down, but he was much too involved in the fierce gallop and is best excused the run. I am wary that his dam Jellicle Ball was a notably expensive horse to follow for sectionalistas back in the day, so fingers crossed that Mr Mistoffelees doesn't continue to impoverish the visuals boys. (Cats, by the way; what a flea-bitten moggy of a musical) The second and third from the London Gold Cup, Bold Act and Exoplanet, did their bit to boost the form, swapping places in the Hampton Court Stakes, though they were outpointed by the Derby sixth Waipiro. The winner benefited from the drop back in trip and might have made an impact in some of the best mile-and-a-quarter contests later in the summer. Unfortunately for British racing at least, he's set to continue his career in Hong Kong. It was good to see Canberra Legend get back on track after his flop in the Dante. He looks ready for a step up in trip and has more to offer, though hopefully he won't be over-faced (some of his entries look ambitious, to say the least). Newbury's Lockinge day card also proved a significant pointer for a couple of other Royal Ascot events, with Shaquille and Warm Heart following up victories at Newbury with successes in the Commonwealth Cup and Ribblesdale respectively. I had described Shaquille as uncomplicated when winning at Newbury, not a word that could be used at Ascot. The problem was the start, where 'lost all chance' might have been appropriate, were it not that he managed to win. Left at least five lengths, he tanked along at the back of the field before coming through to pick off the favourite Little Big Bear in the final 100 yards.Remarkable though Shaquille's win was, the bare form looks substandard for the Commonwealth Cup – there were too many longer-priced runners that appeared to show improvement and several of the more fancied runners clearly didn't fire. He and Little Big Bear head the market for the July Cup, but although that doesn't look a strong renewal at this stage, the 1895 Duke of York winner Azure Blue really ought to be at the head of the market.

That said, perhaps the most promising effort with the July Cup in mind came from Kinross in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. He looked as if the run would bring him on and shaped well until just running out of puff late on. Warm Heart took three attempts to win a maiden, but she's improving rapidly now and landed the Ribblesdale in some style. The Irish Oaks would be the obvious next step, though with her stable companion Savethelastdance earmarked for that, she might go elsewhere. Bluestocking, despite being beaten a fair bit further by Warm Heart than at Newbury, again shaped well in third, this just her third start. She has loads of scope and will continue to progress. Beforehand, the Ribblesdale had seemed to centre around Al Asifah, an effortless winner of a listed race at Goodwood less than a fortnight before. Her connections had such expectations of her that she had been entered in the King George. Sent off at a shade of odds on, she couldn't justify the hype. It's possible she didn't quite stay and she didn't have an ideal passage either. However, Al Asifah was having a third run in under a month since her racecourse debut and it may just be that this just came too soon for her development. Al Asifah is a rangy filly, plenty to like about her as a type, and she remains likely to make an impact an pattern level. The biggest shock of the week, on starting price at least, came in the Norfolk Stakes, where 150/1-chance Valiant Force ran out a convincing winner to break his duck at the third attempt. Not wanting to aftertime paddock notes, but he, along with Devious, was the pick in terms of physique – a strong, lengthy colt, not necessarily a sprinter on looks. With the runner-up sent off at 66/1 and a seemingly significant advantage to one side of the track to the other (though the other side from where the advantage was in the Queen Mary and Windsor Castle), there are some grounds for taking a cautious view of the form; however, until proven otherwise, I would give Valiant Force full credit for his effort.

On debut, Valiant Force had been beaten ¾ length by His Majesty, who was sent off at just 11/2 for the Norfolk. His Majesty turned out to be on the wrong side, beating the next home in his group by the best part of 5 lengths but finishing only fourth. Such was the disadvantage, that His Majesty would have been second at worst had he been drawn on the right side and may well be the best prospect in the field. As for Devious, the other paddock pick, he lacked experience and pace, rather run off his feet, and failed to improve on his debut form in taking sixth placing. He remains likely to do better and will be suited by six furlongs. There was a good field for Friday's two-year-old race, the Albany Stakes, which was won by Porta Fortuna, from the stable of Devious's trainer Donnacha O'Brien. Truth be told, I preferred her stable companion Do It With Style as a type, but that filly seemed to find the ground a bit firm and finished down the field. Porta Fortuna had already won at Group 3 level and probably didn't need to improve to follow up, though she could have found a bit more if pressed harder and remains likely to progress. So too does Pretty Crystal, who raced on the other side of the track from the winner. Pretty Crystal travelled more smoothly than most and stuck to her task. She's bred to stay quite a bit further than six furlongs, so something like the Sweet Solera might be an option later in the summer. As for the Chesham Stakes, the less said the better. An ordinary bunch on looks and form a stone below the expected standard.

