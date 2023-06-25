Royal Ascot | Timeform analysis of Paddington, Courage Mon Ami and Shaquille

Read Timeform's reaction to three key performances at Royal Ascot.

Paddington (St James's Palace Stakes)

A classic renewal of the St James's Palace, featuring the Guineas winners from Newmarket and the Curragh, as well as the runner-up in the Poulains, a couple of unexposed sorts among the others, though the 2 classic winners were the clear form picks and they had the race between them in the straight, Paddington taking a decisive step forward again and establishing himself as the clear leader of his generation at 1m; the pace was a good one, Chaldean overdoing things a little in front, though not to the extent that it made a significant difference to the outcome. PADDINGTON goes from strength to strength, making up into a high-class colt with the potential for more to come, seen to good advantage in a well-run race, likely to be at least as effective over further than 1m, though the Sussex Stakes may well be next on the agenda; waited with after breaking well, travelled well, effort over 2f out, led over 1f out, in command soon after, kept on well, kept up to work; he seems sure to progress further and will take plenty of beating wherever he goes.

Courage Mon Ami (Gold Cup)

An open-looking Gold Cup beforehand, with quite a few unknowns, only 2 of the field - the second and third - proven at the trip, the withdrawal of Tashkhan meaning that not one of last year's field took part, the most notable absentee the 2022 winner Kyprios, sidelined until at least the second half of the campaign, though the line-up did feature the 2021 winner Subjectivist; it was the last-named that set the pace, allowed plenty of rope and pressing on for home 4f out, the runner-up well positioned when the tempo lifted, unlike the winner, who produced a remarkable performance for one with such limited experience, coming from almost the back of the field, which made his effort all the more impressive. COURAGE MON AMI produced a remarkable performance for one so inexperienced, going from very promising handicapper to potentially top stayer in one giant stride, impressing with the way he picked up when the gap came and the stamina he showed to prevail, rare for one in this division to reach such an exalted level so early in his career, his future a really exciting one; held up, travelled well, had to wait for gap 4f out, rapid headway early in straight, led 1f out, kept on well, asserted final 50 yds, had bit in hand; already high class, and has the potential to be one of the very best stayers of recent years.

Shaquille (Commonwealth Cup)

By no means a vintage renewal of the Commonwealth Cup, plenty looking to be making up the numbers, and with several at big prices finishing close up and 2 of the front 4 in the market, Lezoo and Sakheer running poorly, the bare form looks suspect, though that said the winner produced a remarkable performance to win after completely blowing the start; the field raced essentially as one group, though the 5 highest drawn, including Lezoo and Sakheer, were never really at the races. SHAQUILLE produced a remarkable performance, able to overcome a terrible start to score with something in hand, the bare form no better than that he produced at Newbury, but clearly value for more; reared stalls and lost at least 5 lengths start, in rear, tanked along, smooth progress 2f out, led under pressure last ½f, asserted soon after, won readily; he's a very smart sprinter considering the extra he was value for here, and it's to be hoped his antics at the start don't prevent him from showing as much another day, but for those reasons, his promotion to clear favourite for the July Cup (as short as 5/2) looks an overreaction.