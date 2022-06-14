Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Cleveland (orange and blue silks) wins the Chester Cup from Coltrane
Cleveland (orange and blue silks) wins the Chester Cup from Coltrane

Royal Ascot next race tip: 6.10 Copper Horse Stakes

By Sporting Life
17:38 · TUE June 14, 2022

Check out our best bet for the next race at Royal Ascot - the Copper Horse Stakes.

6.10 Copper Horse Stakes - Cleveland

Once touted as a potential Derby type, CLEVELAND is now making up for lost time having missed all of his three-year-old season. Last month’s Chester Cup winner drops back in trip here, rather than stretching out for the Gold Cup, but he doesn’t lack for pace and rates a worthy market leader to send favourite backers – and trainer Aidan O’Brien – home on winner. Son Joseph’s handicap debutant Okita Soushi and the back-up-in-trip Stowell head the dangers.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING