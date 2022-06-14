6.10 Copper Horse Stakes - Cleveland

Once touted as a potential Derby type, CLEVELAND is now making up for lost time having missed all of his three-year-old season. Last month’s Chester Cup winner drops back in trip here, rather than stretching out for the Gold Cup, but he doesn’t lack for pace and rates a worthy market leader to send favourite backers – and trainer Aidan O’Brien – home on winner. Son Joseph’s handicap debutant Okita Soushi and the back-up-in-trip Stowell head the dangers.

