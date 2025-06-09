Royal Ascot news: Lake Victoria ruled out of Coronation Stakes

The daughter of Frankel was a three-time Group 1 winner and champion two-year-old last season before returning with a relatively low-key sixth behind Desert Flower in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in early-May.

She left that effort behind to run out a two and a quarter-length winner at the Curragh later last month and was a short-priced favourite for Royal Ascot, where she was due to meet French Guineas winner Zarigana.

However, Coolmore said in a statement posted to X: "Lake Victoria will not run at Royal Ascot. She will have an easy few weeks and will return for a late summer/autumn campaign."

The post also had news of last week's Betfred Oaks one-two Minnie Hauk and Twirl.

It read: "Epsom Oaks winner Minnie Hauk will target the Irish Oaks, while Whirl, who finished runner-up in the Epsom Oaks, will head for the Gr.1 Pretty Polly Stakes."