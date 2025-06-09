Royal Ascot news: Lake Victoria ruled out of Coronation Stakes

Brilliant Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Lake Victoria has been ruled out of the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot next Friday.
The daughter of Frankel was a three-time Group 1 winner and champion two-year-old last season before returning with a relatively low-key sixth behind Desert Flower in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in early-May.
She left that effort behind to run out a two and a quarter-length winner at the Curragh later last month and was a short-priced favourite for Royal Ascot, where she was due to meet French Guineas winner Zarigana.
However, Coolmore said in a statement posted to X: "Lake Victoria will not run at Royal Ascot. She will have an easy few weeks and will return for a late summer/autumn campaign."
The post also had news of last week's Betfred Oaks one-two Minnie Hauk and Twirl.
It read: "Epsom Oaks winner Minnie Hauk will target the Irish Oaks, while Whirl, who finished runner-up in the Epsom Oaks, will head for the Gr.1 Pretty Polly Stakes."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.