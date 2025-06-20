Royal Ascot market movers: Three favourites backed

Signora runs in the opening Albany Stakes, bidding to provide Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore with a fourth two-year-old winner of the week.

The beautifully-bred daughter of Frankel was a big eyecatcher when third on debut at Naas and has a large Timeform P heading into the Group Three contest.

She's 6/4 from 5/2, as is Zarigana in the feature Coronation Stakes. In the absence of Desert Flower and Lake Victoria, she's the sole Classic winner in the line-up and the French 1000 Guineas heroine is very strong in the market to see off some potentially significant improvers at 4.20.

Shadow Of Light reverts to sprinting in the Commonwealth Cup and is 5/4 from 2/1 to provide Charlie Appleby with a welcome first winner of the week, while in in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes, the money is for French Duke.

Wathnan Racing have been frequent visitors to the winners' enclosure at the meeting and Roger Varian's charge carries their colours. The son of Sea The Stars is making his seasonal reappearance and is 9/2 from 15/2 to strike.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "It was a good day for punters on Thursday and these four horses are all proving very strong in the early exchanges. It will be interesting to see if anything can stop the Ballydoyle momentum with their two-year-olds in the opener and that result could set the tone for the rest of the day."