It's been a good week for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien
It's been a good week for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien

Royal Ascot market movers: Three favourites backed

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri June 20, 2025 · 1 min ago

Three short-priced favourites are proving very popular with punters ahead of today's Royal Ascot action.

Signora runs in the opening Albany Stakes, bidding to provide Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore with a fourth two-year-old winner of the week.

The beautifully-bred daughter of Frankel was a big eyecatcher when third on debut at Naas and has a large Timeform P heading into the Group Three contest.

She's 6/4 from 5/2, as is Zarigana in the feature Coronation Stakes. In the absence of Desert Flower and Lake Victoria, she's the sole Classic winner in the line-up and the French 1000 Guineas heroine is very strong in the market to see off some potentially significant improvers at 4.20.

Shadow Of Light reverts to sprinting in the Commonwealth Cup and is 5/4 from 2/1 to provide Charlie Appleby with a welcome first winner of the week, while in in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes, the money is for French Duke.

Wathnan Racing have been frequent visitors to the winners' enclosure at the meeting and Roger Varian's charge carries their colours. The son of Sea The Stars is making his seasonal reappearance and is 9/2 from 15/2 to strike.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "It was a good day for punters on Thursday and these four horses are all proving very strong in the early exchanges. It will be interesting to see if anything can stop the Ballydoyle momentum with their two-year-olds in the opener and that result could set the tone for the rest of the day."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

