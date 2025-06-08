Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Inisherin (right) wins the Duke Of York
Flora Of Bermuda (centre)

Royal Ascot latest: Wathnan Racing strengthen sprint squad

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun June 08, 2025 · 3h ago

Wathnan Racing have added to their Royal Ascot team following the purchase of two leading sprint hopes in Flora Or Bermuda and Night Raider.

Second and third respectively behind Inisherin in last month's 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes, the pair look on target to compete at the highest level throughout the summer months.

Next up for the Andrew Balding-trained filly Flora Of Bermuda is a possible crack at the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, while fellow four-year-old Night Raider, trained in North Yorkshire by Karl Burke, is reportedly bound for a first try over the minimum distance in Ascot's opening day's King Charles III Stakes.

Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown told the Racing Post: "We're thrilled to add Night Raider to the Wathnan team. He looked very fast in the Duke of York Stakes and we're really looking forward to seeing how he gets on at five furlongs.

"We were impressed with Flora Of Bermuda's comeback at York too, and it looks as if she can hold her own against the very best. Andrew and his team have done a fine job with her, campaigning her with great consistency in the highest class. With luck, one of these big ones will fall her way. She certainly won't fail for lack of courage."

Sky Bet make Night Raider a 12/1 chance for the King Charles III, and Flora Of Bermuda is 16/1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING