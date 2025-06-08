Royal Ascot latest: Wathnan Racing strengthen sprint squad

Second and third respectively behind Inisherin in last month's 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes, the pair look on target to compete at the highest level throughout the summer months.

Next up for the Andrew Balding-trained filly Flora Of Bermuda is a possible crack at the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, while fellow four-year-old Night Raider, trained in North Yorkshire by Karl Burke, is reportedly bound for a first try over the minimum distance in Ascot's opening day's King Charles III Stakes.

Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown told the Racing Post: "We're thrilled to add Night Raider to the Wathnan team. He looked very fast in the Duke of York Stakes and we're really looking forward to seeing how he gets on at five furlongs.

"We were impressed with Flora Of Bermuda's comeback at York too, and it looks as if she can hold her own against the very best. Andrew and his team have done a fine job with her, campaigning her with great consistency in the highest class. With luck, one of these big ones will fall her way. She certainly won't fail for lack of courage."

Sky Bet make Night Raider a 12/1 chance for the King Charles III, and Flora Of Bermuda is 16/1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.