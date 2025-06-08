Royal Ascot latest: Karl Burke maps out juvenile targets including Naval Light

Karl Burke has flagged up what he considers his best chances of success in the juvenile ranks at Royal Ascot.
Zelaina made a deep impression when scorching to victory at Nottingham recently and she is bound for the Queen Mary Stakes on day two of the big meeting, although the Middleham trainer is keen to stress that his juvenile team is potentially as deep as ever.
"Obviously, Zelaina was very impressive at Nottingham, Burke said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday show.
"She's a very quick filly. Mindset would be a slight question mark on her but she handled things very well at Nottingham and that's a long lead-up etc. She's (bound for the) Queen Mary, she's a very, very talented filly and she's going to step forward fitness-wise for the run so she if she lands there down at the start in good shape then she goes there with a great chance."
Venetian Sun is also high in the pecking order, having delivered in style when sent off 1/2 favourite on her first racecourse outing at Carlisle on May 19.
Burke said: "Venetian Sun is a beautiful Starman filly. She broke her maiden up at Carlisle. She's very good and she'll go for the Albany.
"She was always going to be a six-furlong filly but I love taking two-year-old horses to Carlisle, especially first time there. It's a lovely stiff track.
She came under pressure quite early, she's a very green filly. The second horse of Tim Easterby's went and won the Hilary Needler a week later, but this filly has come on bundles for the run."
Naval Light may still be among Burke's best juvenile colts this season, despite being beaten first time out by Andrew Balding's Old Is Gold in Beverley's bet365 Two Year Old Trophy EBF Conditions Stakes.
The Norfolk Stakes is his primary target, although a crack at the Coventry hasn't been completely ruled out.
Burke explained: "He's a beautiful colt. At the moment he goes for the Norfolk, only because Wathnan have got two or three other colts. But that could change if something happens to the others.
"He's another who is going to improve for stepping up to six, but as you could see in the Brian Yeardley (Beverley debut), he's not short of pace.
"He was very green, was slowly away and looked as though he was going to be last a furlong out and then got a little tap of the stick from Sam James and you could see his stride lengthened. A hundred yards later we would have been in front."
