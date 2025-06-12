Royal Ascot latest: Gold Digger seeking Albany spoils

Gold Digger will head to Royal Ascot next week for the Group 3 Albany Stakes following a striking winning debut at Yarmouth last month for trainer Richard Spencer.

The daughter of Starman, owned by Phil Cunningham of Rebel Racing having been bought for 260,000 guineas at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up Sale, was held up and produced a smart turn of foot under Jamie Spencer to land a competitive eight-runner maiden in good style. The front pair finished over four lengths clear of the field, suggesting considerable potential. The Albany Stakes could deliver Spencer’s second Royal Ascot success, following his Group 2 Coventry Stakes victory with Rajasinghe in 2017.

Updating Tattersalls on the filly's progress, Spencer said: "She’s got a great temperament, Jamie [Spencer] sat on her this morning and did a routine piece of work. She’s only going to do that bit before next week at Ascot – she worked five furlongs and did everything very easily. "She’s fit, ready to go and all roads lead to Ascot next week. She’s very straightforward, has a great mind and a great temperament which stands you in good stead going to these bigger days. She’s got a lot of natural speed and obviously that helps.” Gold Digger was purchased for 260,000 guineas at this year’s Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up Sale from Tally Ho Stud by Anthony Bromley of Highflyer Bloodstock and owner Phil Cunningham. Reflecting on the purchase, Spencer said: "Phil [Cunningham] was after a filly. Anthony [Bromley] put together a list of fillies and when I went round, she stood out for us in the breeze and in the physical, so she was the one we really wanted to buy." The Rebel Racing team were successful in acquiring their top pick of the sale and the filly came highly recommended by respected consignors Tally Ho Stud, known for producing elite breeze-up graduates, including Group 1 winner The Platinum Queen. Spencer commented: "We bought her from Tally Ho which is a great farm. Roger O’Callaghan recommended her highly to us so she fitted the bill and hopefully we can see the rewards next week.” Gold Digger made her winning debut in May [replay below], exactly one month after going through the Tattersalls sales ring. The quick turnaround proved testament to her temperament and preparation, as she quickly settled into the training regime at Sefton Lodge Stables in Newmarket.