Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels is preparing for unsettled weather ahead of the start of the five-day Royal meeting next week.

The track has been bereft of any significant rainfall for the last few weeks and although isolated thunderstorms are forecast at the Berkshire venue until Tuesday morning, temperatures are set to remain high in the coming days. Stickels is struggling to find much clarity from the metrological forecasts ahead of the meeting, which starts next Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, he said: “We are very happy with where we are. The track is in lovely condition. The grass coverage is lovely and thick and it is a nice racing surface. “At the moment we are just maintaining it so we can apply more water if we need to closer to the event. The forecast is tricky because we may get thunderstorms later today, then drier weather, then maybe a slightly trickier week next week.