Al Asifah is set to be supplemented for the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot following her runaway success at Goodwood last weekend.

An impressive winner on her racecourse debut at Haydock in May, the Shadwell-owned Frankel filly successfully stepped up to Listed class with a brilliant display on the Sussex Downs on Sunday. The possibility of adding her to the field for next month’s Irish Oaks was initially mooted by connections – but after consultation with joint-trainer John Gosden, Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold has confirmed Al Asifah is now poised to make a swift return to action at the Royal meeting.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He said: “I think it is a definite possibility. She seems to have come out of Goodwood very well and John has been very happy with her since. “He just felt that she really had an exercise gallop at Goodwood more than anything, she hasn’t lost any weight and so far all the signs are good. “Obviously we don’t have to supplement until the morning, so we’ll just check her out overnight, keep an eye on her and tomorrow. So long as everyone is happy, then she will be supplemented."

It will cost the Shadwell team just over £13,000 to supplement Al Asifah, with Gold of the view it is too good an opportunity to pass up. He added: “It’s not the sort of thing you would normally rush to do, but as John pointed out against three-year-old fillies-only there’s not many more options. “I think she is also in particularly good form at the moment and you never know with horses, so we’re going to try to strike while the iron is hot so to speak. “Anything can happen, she’s not in the Irish Oaks and it costs a lot to supplement. As John said, she used to tie up as a two-year-old and has problems with high muscle enzymes. Touch wood, at the moment she’s in good form so we’ll try to get her there in one piece and see how we get on.”

More from Sporting Life