We round up the pick of the quotes from connections ahead of the feature races on day one of Royal Ascot.
Frankie Dettori looks to have a fantastic chance of starting his final Royal Ascot with a bang when he partners Inspiral in the Queen Anne Stakes.
The Italian has been in the saddle aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly in all but one of her eight career starts and the duo have struck at the highest level on three occasions – including at the Royal meeting 12 months ago when she was a taking winner of the Coronation Stakes.
That was Inspiral’s first outing of the 2022 season having missed the early part of the campaign and connections have kept the daughter of Frankel fresh once again as they attempt to repeat the dose.
“It’s full-on pressure and it’s a very competitive race first time out,” said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud.
“She runs well fresh and she has done in the past, she was very impressive first time last year in the Coronation Stakes. She’s in good form we think and hope she puts her best foot forward.
“Mrs (Patricia) Thompson was adamant we waited. She wasn’t ready for the Guineas last year and we waited and it was her preference that we followed a similar programme – she is a big believer in listening to her horses and if Inspiral was to be at her best, it would be better to wait until June rather than push her to the Lockinge in May.
“She had a very nice break at the stud last autumn and really thrived and benefitted for that, both mentally and physically. She did very well over the winter and I know both John and Thady Gosden were pleased with how she came back and the way she has sort of progressed in the last month or so.”
Of the attention on Dettori’s rides this week, he added: “We’re concentrating on our filly, but we’re delighted to have Frankie on board and we’ll enjoy the moment.”
Inspiral’s biggest danger appears to be Godolphin’s two-pronged assault on the race via Charlie Appleby’s Classic heroes Modern Games and Native Trail.
Both landed versions of the 2000 Guineas as three-year-old milers last term and Modern Games appears to be the Moulton Paddocks first string after adding to his impressive haul in the Lockinge Stakes last month.
“His record is very good and he won the Lockinge well last time, so I’m looking forward to riding him again,” said his big-race pilot William Buick ahead of the British Champions Series event.
“It would be nearly a rerun of the Lockinge without Inspiral, who is a good filly. As any Queen Anne should be, it will be tough to win.”
Appleby, speaking to www.godolphin.com, added: “Modern Games came out of the Lockinge Stakes in good form and we have been delighted with his preparation. It was great to get a Group One win in the UK under his belt and, providing there is not a deluge of rain, he looks the one to beat again.
“Native Trail has definitely come forward since his run at Newmarket. He is a sharper, fitter individual now and benefited from a racecourse gallop last week. He is a Classic winner in his own right and goes to Ascot with a live chance.”
Richard Hannon’s Chindit gave Modern Games plenty to think about at Newbury – including when trying to bite his rival in the closing stages – and the handler is hopeful his course-and-distance winner can build on that second as he lines up alongside stablemate Lusail.
“He is a gentleman and has never done anything like that before. He only did it because Buick was in close to him,” said Hannon.
“I thought he would be shorter in the betting. He picked up better than Pat (Dobbs) thought he would and he is in the form of his life. We are going to ride Lusail a little handier (this time) as he seems to get flat-footed at a crucial part of the race.”
David Simcock saddles both Cash and Light Infantry after the latter went close in the Prix d’Ispahan last month, while Charlie Hills’ Mutasaabeq accounted for both Native Trail (second) and Light Infantry (third) when a good winner of the rearranged Bet365 Mile at Newmarket on his seasonal return and then had excuses when fifth in the Lockinge most recently.
“He’s going to have to run a career best to win this, but he won very well at Newmarket,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell.
“Some people felt Jim (Crowley) went a little bit quick (in the Lockinge) but he felt the horse was just a little bit flat and we ran him back relatively quick. We have concentrated on freshening him up and getting him to Ascot in the best shape he can be and we will see how good he is on the day.”
Aidan O’Brien is certain River Tiber will get the six-furlong trip of the Coventry Stakes. Ryan Moore will partner the the Wootton Bassett colt, who is one of 22 declared for the Group Two prize.
Though he is unbeaten in two starts, scoring by 10 lengths on debut at Navan over five and a half furlongs in soft ground and dropping back to the minimum trip at Naas to score with ease on his second try, he has yet to tackle six furlongs.
Despite this, the Coolmore-owned youngster tops the market and O’Brien, who has won this race on a record nine occasions, has no concerns on the stamina front.
He said: “We were delighted we ran him in Naas, he was a little bit green in the middle of the race but we feel he learned plenty from it. He won over nearly six furlongs the first day and then went back to five and is back to six now, so we think he should be happy with that.”
Moore, too, is full of hope. He told Betfair: “Clearly, the manner in which he finished off his race over five furlongs would have given you plenty of encouragement that this extra furlong will bring out a lot of improvement in him. In fact, I think he would probably get seven furlongs already.
“Confidence is not a word I would use with so many similarly unexposed promising two-year-olds in here, but I’ll just say he is in very good shape for this. We will see how being drawn six of 22 unfolds.”
Main market rival Asadna, the mount of William Buick, won by a remarkable 12 lengths on his Ripon debut over six furlongs.
Trainer George Boughey has no qualms about how the son of Mehmas will handle the big occasion on only his second start.
“He has just got an amazing temperament and a super attitude,” said Boughey.
“He doesn’t sweat, he doesn’t do anything wrong. He just loves his work.”
Like River Tiber, Givemethebeatboys is unbeaten in two outings and is drawn alongside O’Brien’s runner in stall seven. Having stepped up on an extended five-furlong debut win at Navan, he gained a head verdict in the Group Three Marble Hill over six furlongs at the Curragh last time under Shane Foley.
With Foley ruled out through injury, Frankie Dettori takes the mount and Harrington joked: “He’s not a bad deputy, is he? He’s in great form and is a very straightforward horse and I’m hoping for the best, but it is very competitive.”
Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing have three darts to throw in the form of Bucanero Fuerte (Adrian Murray), Cuban Thunder (Dominic Ffrench Davis) and Packard (Richard Hannon).
Bucanero Fuerte won a five-furlong Curragh maiden under Kevin Stott in March on his sole start for Westmeath handler Murray.
“He’s a nice horse who has always been held in high regard,” said Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for Amo Racing.
“The forecast rain will help him and he goes there a fit and healthy horse. It’s obviously a very competitive race, but he’s the choice of Kevin and we’re hopeful he will put up a good show.”
Cuban Thunder, the mount of Rossa Ryan, was favourite for a five-furlong Newmarket maiden on his first start, and while runner-up on that occasion, gained compensation over six furlongs in a decent York maiden last month.
Pennington added: “Cuban Thunder is a lovely horse, a big, scopey horse and a good-moving horse. He probably wants seven furlongs so a strongly-run, stiff six furlongs at Ascot will suit him and I’m sure he’ll be doing his best work late.”
Hannon saw his father train the winner of the race on three previous occasions and will hope Packard can add his own name to the roll of honour. Runner-up on debut at Goodwood, he flew home to win an all-weather Lingfield novice over the same six-furlong trip earlier this month.
“He’s a lovely horse and he ran well on debut at Goodwood. Then the quick six at Lingfield probably didn’t play to his strengths,” said Pennington.
“I thought he did very well to get up on the line and hunt down the Gosden horse (Point Of Attack) and he was doing his best work late on. He’s another nice horse who goes there fit and well.”
Coolangatta will bid to enhance Australia’s fine record in the King’s Stand Stakes with the opening day sprinting shootout possessing a truly international flavour in 2023.
Raiders from the southern hemisphere have won this on five occasions since Choisir showed what was possible in 2003 and Ciaron Maher and David Eustace’s filly will bid to follow in the footsteps of Nature Strip, who is the most recent Antipodean winner having romped to victory in the hands of James McDonald 12 months ago.
This time the New Zealander – who enjoyed three winners at the meeting in 2022 – will bid for back-to-back victories aboard Coolangatta as she carries Australian hopes following her success in the Black Caviar Lightning in February.
However, she did appear workmanlike as she finished third in a Flemington barrier trial at the end of May, a workout that initially left connections with more questions than answers.
Maher explained: “In the jump out at Flemington, she ran her second fastest half-mile that she has ever run. I still cannot get my head around it, but I guess that is why we have the trackers and stuff on them, because trials can be deceiving.
“The track was quite damp and, although she ran well as a two-year-old on a damp track, there were a lot of good horses in that trial – but James said it was the weirdest jump out that he has ever been in. Hopefully, it was just that, because she has thrived since then.
“I suppose winning the Lightning Stakes down the straight at Flemington gives you some confidence about handling the track here. Straight track racing can be quite different to some of the tighter tracks at home like Moonee Valley, where she has won before.
“We have come here thinking that the track would not be a problem.”
Peter and Paul Snowden’s Cannonball is another to make the journey from the other side of the world and his training team feel he possesses all the qualities to get in the mix.
“He is a fast horse, he is a tough horse, and he has handled this trip over here like it’s nothing, said Peter Snowden.
“This is his first time away from home and the longest he has been on a truck before is two hours. He had 24 hours on a plane and it did not faze him one bit. That attitude will carry him a long way. The five furlongs of the King’s Stand Stakes is all about speed and toughness, and he has both in abundance. I hope he is flying under the radar, because he should be on form, but I quite like the horse and think he is up to it.”
Adding further flavour is Twilight Gleaming, who will bid to give Wesley Ward his second King’s Stand following Lady Aurelia’s famous triumph in 2017. The daughter of National Defense was a runner-up in the Queen Mary in 2021, but having got on the scoresheet in the hands of Irad Ortiz Jr in Keeneland’s Giant’s Causeway Stakes in April, Ward is optimistic of a bold bid.
“Twilight Gleaming has trained forward ever since (Keeneland). I’m excited about this filly,” said the American.
“We know that it is probably the toughest five-furlong sprint in the world. She is going to run a bang-up race. She is a five-furlong horse, she’s not a five-furlong and one-jump horse. Five furlongs is her game. She is extremely effective at this distance, so I look forward to this run.”
Guineas hero Chaldean will bid to repeat his impressive Newmarket performance when he goes for the St James’s Palace Stakes. The Andrew Balding-trained Frankel colt headed to the first Classic of the season with question marks having unshipped Frankie Dettori at the start in his intended tune-up in the Greenham at Newbury.
But he silenced the doubters in style on the Rowley Mile to claim 2000 Guineas glory as he showed all the qualities that made him such a formidable two-year-old last year. He now heads to Berkshire attempting to add to his impeccable CV.
Both Jim Bolger’s Poetic Flare and Charlie Appleby’s Coroebus have completed the 2000 Guineas/St James’s Palace double in the past two seasons and connections are not worried about Chaldean’s draw in stall one as he attempts to follow in their footsteps, tackling a round course for the first time.
“He’s pretty uncomplicated. He can jump and be handy and he can jump and take a pull. He’s a versatile horse when you look at his races,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.
“Last year at Doncaster he had a small field to contend with and had to make it, then Newmarket he settled in and took a lead, so he’s versatile and it will be great to see him back. The horse has never done anything wrong in his career to date and hopefully he can continue his good run. Andrew is happy, everyone at Kingsclere feels he is in the right place and we’re all excited for Tuesday.”
Chaldean is not the only Classic winner in the line-up as the red-hot contest also features Paddington, who claimed the Irish equivalent in good style at the Curragh.
The Siyouni colt will bid to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a record-extending ninth win in the one-mile Group One and said: “We’ve been happy with him since the Curragh and everything has gone well. He has progressed with every run. He won on good ground at the Curragh, we weren’t sure about the ground before the last day but he seemed to be very happy on it.”
John Gosden has won this three times in the last 10 years and alongside his son Thady is responsible for one of the most exciting prospects in the race, Mostabshir, who bounced back from a below-par performance in the Craven to show his class at York when bolting up by five lengths from a subsequent winner.
“It’s a fascinating clash with the two Guineas winners,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell.
“Our horse is very progressive but he’s going to need to be. So it will be interesting to see how he gets on. He’s worked very nicely (since York). He’s a very happy horse who enjoys life and enjoys his work and he looks in good shape. Hopefully whatever he is capable of, he will give his best wherever that fits in.”
Another horse on an upward curve and looking to make his mark at the highest level is the unbeaten Cicero’s Gift, who arrives on the back of an impressive display at Goodwood, and is one of two for Charlie Hills in this British Champions Series race alongside 2000 Guineas fourth Galeron.
“We did toy with the idea of running Cicero’s Gift in the Guineas as well (as Galeron), but wanted to keep a low profile with this race in mind,” said Hills.
“He took a bit of time to come to hand last year and is going to get better with age and experience – he might get further in time as well. He’s a good-looking chap, improving with each race but he is going into a Group One which will be a different experience.”
Isaac Shelby took advantage of Chaldean’s misfortune to scoop the Greenham back in April and went close to getting on the Classic honours board when denied by the barest of margins in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains.
Brian Meehan’s son of Night Of Thunder, who claimed the Superlative Stakes on home soil last season, brings added spice to a deep contest with his handler confident he has a top-class miler on his hands.
“I really think he has a huge future and I really think it is at a mile, even though we gave him the sprint entries,” said the Manton-based trainer.
“He is much more relaxed in his work since Paris and you can see him maturing. He’s an exciting horse to have but there is nowhere to hide at this level.”
Paul and Oliver Cole’s Royal Scotsman finished third at Newmarket in the Guineas but has a point to prove following a disappointing effort at the Curragh, while Charyn (Roger Varian) and Indestructible (Karl Burke) complete the crack group of nine heading to post.
