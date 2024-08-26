Royal Ascot heroine Asfoora heading home to Australia

“We just thought she probably raced a length or two below her best and whether that was track condition related or something else I’m not sure,” explained Dwyer.

She was an honourable fourth on the Knavesmire as Archie Watson’s Bradsell blitzed his way to victory, but feeling his star sprinter was unable to replicate her best after a busy summer, Dwyer has decided to forego extending Asfoora’s stay any longer and she will soon embark on her journey home.

The Australian ace became the latest from the southern hemisphere to strike at Royal Ascot when claiming the King Charles III Stakes and went on to finish a narrow second in a titanic battle with Big Evs at Goodwood, before bowing out in the Nunthorpe Stakes.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“I know she had a very busy preparation and I just don’t see the upside in continuing with it. I’m happy to look after her in the knowledge she is going to race on next year, so there is no point bottoming her out now.

“She can go home in a couple of weeks after quarantine and then we can start thinking about plans for next year.”

With Asfoora set to race on, Dwyer is open to the idea of returning for more European action next summer providing connections feel it is the right move for the six-year-old’s career.

However, after becoming the latest Antipodean raider to take advantage of an open British sprint scene, the Ballarat-based hander is wary he may have lit the touchpaper for many of his contemporaries to follow suit.

“She could come back potentially, but we will just take it year by year,” continued Dwyer.

“We could have stirred up the hornet’s nest and there might be another six Aussies coming over next year who might be too good for us.

“We thought there was a chance this year based on what was around and we are just going to have to work it out again and see if we are going to be competitive or not, because it’s a long way to come and a lot of money to spend if you can’t win a race. Luckily she has this time, but there will be no guarantees next year.

“There’s a few options for her in Australia and we would probably have to stretch her out to 1200 metres again, but that might have to be a necessary evil if we don’t think coming back to Britain is the right move.”