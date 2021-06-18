Royal Ascot review: Friday's reports, reaction and analysis

American raider handed Commonwealth Cup Campanelle was awarded the Commonwealth Cup in the stewards' room after a dramatic renewal. Dragon Symbol was first past the post after a sustained duel with his rival but bumped her inside the final furlong. At the line he was a head in front but there was no surprise when the claxon sounded to announce the stewards were taking a look and they decided to take the race away from Oisin Murphy's mount. As per their rules Sky Bet paid out on both horses. Winning trainer Wesley Ward said: "We’re elated. I’m glad the stewards took the time they did.” Congratulated by Dragon Symbol's trainer Archie Watson while he was being interviewed, Ward added: “That’s a true gentleman, right there. That’s her first start of the year in heavy ground, that’s really amazing.” Dettori told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s never nice winning a race in the stewards’ room. I feel sorry for the ‘winner’s’ connections that I took it off them. “But in these kind of conditions, when you’re taken across about eight lanes, nudged three times, lost my momentum, got beaten a head, the stewards kind of felt they’d give me the benefit of the doubt. “I was coming back on the line, and it was a good effort – by Campanelle, and the original winner. I’m glad that we got it, and I feel very sad for the second – but I had reason to believe that the filly was probably the best on the day.”

Haggas strikes again with Alenquer Alenqeur, who beat subseqent Cazoo Derby winner Adayar in the Sandown Classic Trial, ploughed through the testing conditions to win the King Edward VII Stakes. William Haggas' charge sat off the early pace but was produced with his challenge down the home straight. Tasman Bay was the main threat but Sir Mark Todd's colt was fighting a losing battle close home, eventually going down by a length-and-a-half. The winner was cut to 12s from 25s for the King George back here in July by Betfair and Paddy Power. Sky Bet are 7s from 16s for the Cazoo St Leger, Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners saying: "In difficult conditions Alenquer showed a touch of class to win in taking fashion. The St Leger trip looks ideal for him and he looks a real player at Doncaster in September." Marquand said: “It was a shame he never really got his fair crack after that Sandown trial win. He just had a couple of little issues, and they just set him back a touch. Supplementing for the Derby, when you don’t have the opportunity of a smooth run in, is tough to do. But as William’s patience proved yesterday with Mohaafeth, it’s been a virtue again.”

Alenquer draws clear in the King Edward VII

A delighted Haggas is already planning the next move for Alenquer – which may include a trip to the Grand Prix de Paris. He said: “The Irish Derby is next weekend, so Alenquer won’t be going there – he isn’t in the Grand Prix de Paris (yet), but we could go there. It is such a pain getting to France at the minute – but it’s on July 14, so it’s pretty good timing. We could supplement, because it’s a good race.” Reflecting on this victory, the Newmarket trainer said: “It was terrific, and I’m really pleased. I think Tom only gave him a couple of flicks because it was heavy ground – but I don’t think he needed to. It looked like he was always going to win. He’s not a ‘today’ horse – he’s very much for the longer term as well, so we’ve lots of exciting options.”

Probert thrilled with Sandrine win Andrew Balding saddled his second two-year-old winner of the week as Sandrine (16/1) landed the Albany Stakes. Fresh from stablemate Berkshire Shadow's win in the Coventry, the daughter of Bobby's Kitten finished strongly in the testing ground to draw clear of her rivals inside the distance. At the line she was a length-and-a-half clear of runner-up Hello You on her first start on turf. After sealing victory, Probert voiced his gratitude to connections He told ITV Racing: “A massive thank you to (owner) Kirsten Rausing for keeping me on this filly. She won so well first time out round Kempton, and we knew she was pretty special. But she’s done so well to brave it through this ground … there was a massive question mark about it (for her).

Sandrine (left) wins the Albany