Royal Ascot Friday reports and free video deplays: Venetian Sun wins Albany

Reports, reaction and free video replays from day four of Royal Ascot where Venetian Sun won the Albany.

Sun has Bloom dreaming of Classic glory Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club chairman Tony Bloom is dreaming of Classic glory next season with Venetian Sun who shone brightest of them all to maintain her unbeaten record in the Albany Stakes. Arriving on the back of a novice success over five furlongs at Carlisle, the Karl Burke-trained daughter of Starman added to that victory in impressive fashion to run out a ready winner of the Group Three. Despite being drawn in the apparently unfavoured stall one, the 7/1 chance, who Bloom owns in partnership with Ian McAleavy, managed to work her way into a handy position under Clifford Lee to give herself every chance of success on her first start over six furlongs. Once the button was pressed inside the final quarter of a mile, Venetian Sun quickly put daylight between herself and her rivals. Although eventual runner-up Awaken tried to make late inroads it was not enough with Lee keeping his mount going all the way to the line, scoring by a length-and-a-half.

Bloom said: “The last six weeks her work at home has been outstanding so we came with confidence. We got the worst draw and things didn’t necessarily go right for her in the race, but she won easily. We are super confident for the future and she is an amazing horse. We ended up getting a better price because of the draw, but obviously we weren’t happy with it as a lot of things needed to go right from it today, but fortunately everything did go right and we won.” Following the race Venetian Sun was cut from 50/1 into 25/1 for next year’s Betfred 1000 Guineas by Sky Bet and Paddy Power and connections will now work back from the Newmarket Classic. Bloom added: “We have had just had a Royal Ascot winner so maybe I’m a bit biased, but hopefully she can become a 1000 Guineas horse. It is different (to big moments on the football pitch), but every moment like this is one to cherish.” While Bloom is excited about what the future holds for Venetian Sun, equally enthusiastic about what lies in store was her Group One-winning handler. Burke said: “I think she is a very special filly. The work she has done at home I’ve not had a two year old filly do work like it. She is kicking older Group horses out the way at home. I worked her with a good old work horse about a month ago and I had to work her with another good horse that I knew was reliable and she did the same to him. I’m talking 110 rated horses. We think she is very special.”

Ethical Diamond wins the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes under Ryan Moore

Diamond dazzles this time in Duke Of Edinburgh Willie Mullins watched on with delight after Ethical Diamond fulfilled his year-long plan with a resolute success in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes. 12 months ago the Closutton handler was left wondering what could have been for the talented dual-purpose performer in the mile-and-a-half handicap. On that occasion the son of Awtaad could only finish fourth as the well-backed 7/4 favourite, but those kept faith with the five-year-old were rewarded for their perseverance. Once again Ethical Diamond was sent sent off market leader, this time at 3/1, to strike gold at the Royal meeting, and there was no mistake. Sporting a hood for the first time on the level, the H O S Syndicate-owned gelding, who was last sighted finishing down the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr in April, appeared to hold all the aces under Ryan Moore entering the home straight. Although taking time to hit top gear, once in full flight Ethical Diamond moved past eventual runner-up Mutaawid inside the final two furlongs before being driven out to score by two lengths.

Mullins said: “I thought he might have been a bit far back. Ryan said he got a bump, and he got a bit keen, but he got him settled again. He was going well enough turning for home to go where he wanted to go unlike last year when the stalls opened and he ran too free and things didn’t work out for him. “He still ran incredibly well that day to finish fourth, so I thought if we could get things right this year he had a real live chance, and it worked out that way. After the disaster that was last year (this race was always on the agenda). I gave Ryan (Moore) a year to put it right. There is a big one over hurdles in him too, but at the moment we will concentrate on flat racing.”

