Royal Ascot Friday preview: How good is King Of Steel?

The defection of Mawj has robbed the Coronation Stakes of the rematch with Tahiyra but it's a Group One nonetheless.
So is the Commonwealth Cup where Little Big Bear bids to underline the fact he is indeed back after that Sandy Lane win. There are plenty who think Sakheer has the gears to cut him down, Shaquille is going forward quickly both on the track and in the ratings, while Lezoo is back sprinting. And a sprinter she is.
But despite that the race I'm most looking forward to seeing is the King Edward VII Stakes. The joint-smallest field of the week so far - yes - but King Of Steel is among them.
He was a revelation in the Betfred Derby, so much so his jockey Kevin Stott was left to metaphorically kick himself for several hours, nay days, in the immediate aftermath for setting sail for home over two furlongs out.
It momentarily sent his giant partner clear of the field only to be run down in the final 100 yards by the nimble feet of Auguste Rodin.
What made the performance of the runner-up remarkable was the preparation. Twice raced as a two-year-old when with David Loughnane, he was a spectacular winner on debut at Nottingham in October before finding the Futurity at Doncaster a case of too much, too soon, only ten days later.
Amo Racing are prone to the odd stable switch and he transferred to Roger Varian for his three-year-old career. Soon the giant son of Wootton Bassett was the subject of encouraging noises from the Newmarket gallops.
But then it all went wrong.
Sent to the Dante at York, he became restless in the stalls, so restless he had to be taken out and left behind as the gates flung open. At that moment the Derby dream had to all intents and purposes died.
But a successful stalls test at Leicester and a roll of the big dice later, there he was at Epsom. Inexperienced, facing a Derby-day atmosphere like no other and pitched in against the best middle-distance colts his generation could muster.
So to nearly win it – and for a stride or six it looked like he would – was a truly remarkable effort. To put it into context his performance was 28lb – two stone – higher than his peak two-year-old form on the Timeform numbers. And he was rough around the edges.
That’s the exciting thing. For a colt to have the natural ability to do what he did off the back of two runs and the York disaster means here’s a prospect like few others.
But it’s all about where he goes now.
This is a quick turnaround, just shy of three weeks after the Epsom heroics. It’s a second quick run on fast ground, a surface he never encountered given his late start at two. It’s another big day, vibrant atmosphere, so another test of ability and temperament.
In against him - at the time of writing at least – is Arrest, sent off favourite for the Derby as he attempted to give Frankie Dettori a winner on his final ride in the great race. He was all-at-sea on the day. If it was the cambers of Epsom, then he could be a different proposition on Friday. If it was racing on quick ground, then he won’t.
Artistic Star finished seventh in the Derby and ran a very promising race. He, like King Of Steel, was having only his third career start that day and while his unbeaten record went, the way he came home to finish seventh having been shuffled back to the rear of the field after encountering traffic problems pointed at big days to come.
Derby ninth Dubai Mile will be more at home on the track at Ascot – but just like Arrest the sun-baked turf might be another matter.
Continuous represents Aidan O’Brien having finished mid-pack in the French Derby, while Relentless Voyage was third in the Irish equivalent.
Smart colts the lot of them but if there’s a star here it’s King Of Steel. Watch that Derby again, the way he travels and quickens. He looked a Group One winner-in-waiting whether that be at 10 or 12 furlongs.
Friday is another test for the reasons listed above but if it’s one he passes the doors to the major mid-summer and autumn prizes swing wide open for him. Here’s hoping he’s every bit as good as he looked.
