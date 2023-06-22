Royal Ascot Friday preview: How good is King Of Steel?

So is the Commonwealth Cup where Little Big Bear bids to underline the fact he is indeed back after that Sandy Lane win. There are plenty who think Sakheer has the gears to cut him down, Shaquille is going forward quickly both on the track and in the ratings, while Lezoo is back sprinting. And a sprinter she is.

But despite that the race I'm most looking forward to seeing is the King Edward VII Stakes. The joint-smallest field of the week so far - yes - but King Of Steel is among them.

He was a revelation in the Betfred Derby, so much so his jockey Kevin Stott was left to metaphorically kick himself for several hours, nay days, in the immediate aftermath for setting sail for home over two furlongs out.

It momentarily sent his giant partner clear of the field only to be run down in the final 100 yards by the nimble feet of Auguste Rodin.

What made the performance of the runner-up remarkable was the preparation. Twice raced as a two-year-old when with David Loughnane, he was a spectacular winner on debut at Nottingham in October before finding the Futurity at Doncaster a case of too much, too soon, only ten days later.

Amo Racing are prone to the odd stable switch and he transferred to Roger Varian for his three-year-old career. Soon the giant son of Wootton Bassett was the subject of encouraging noises from the Newmarket gallops.

But then it all went wrong.

Sent to the Dante at York, he became restless in the stalls, so restless he had to be taken out and left behind as the gates flung open. At that moment the Derby dream had to all intents and purposes died.

But a successful stalls test at Leicester and a roll of the big dice later, there he was at Epsom. Inexperienced, facing a Derby-day atmosphere like no other and pitched in against the best middle-distance colts his generation could muster.