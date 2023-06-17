The entries are through for day four of Royal Ascot including the Coronation Stakes and David Ord picks out a trio of interesting potential runners.
The Derby form is well-represented in the King Edward VII with runner-up King Of Steel potentially being joined by Artistic Star (seventh), Adelaide River (eighth), Dubai Mile (ninth), Arrest (tenth), San Antonio (11th) and Military Order (14th).
And it's Artistic Star who could arguably sail a little under the radar. He was the only unbeaten colt in the field at Epsom and taking a huge step up in class but hinted there's a major pot in him. He sat in the first six for much of the contest but was shuffled back to last of all two furlongs out after meeting with traffic problems.
He picked up nicely from there to pass rivals and finish seventh and it will be interesting to see how close he gets to the one colt who finished in front of him with a clear shot at things.
He hasn't beaten a rival in his last two starts but there's something about Gaassee that suggests we should keep the faith. The first of those was the Sky Bet Ebor when he was sent off 4/1 favourite but was eased when his chance had gone two furlongs out. He reappeared in the Aston Park at Newbury and tired inside the final furlong.
So why does he remain of interest?
Well he's down to a mark of 101, the same rating from which he was a slightly unfortunate third in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock. In very good hands and gelded over the winter, he retains potential and the William Haggas team is finally firing on all cylinders. It would be no surprise to see him confirm their revival with a bold show.
Owen Burrows isn't one to tilt at windmills but pointed Embrace to the QIPCO 1000 Guineas after she stayed on into fourth in the Nell Gwyn on her reappearance. Sent off at 66/1, she wasn't disgraced in the Classic, staying on into 10th despite still looking rough around the edges. She was perfectly entitled to be, after all it was only her fourth career start and second on turf.
It's interesting her trainer has targeted the Sandringham ever since. A strongly-run race should suit the daughter of Lope De Vega, who still has the scope to improve and an opening mark of 95 clearly factors in she could come forward, but at least it will get her into the race too.
Mawj and Tahiyra remain in the running for a Royal Ascot rematch after featuring in the nine fillies to stand their ground for the Coronation Stakes.
Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj was a popular winner of the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, providing a welcome return to the big stage for her trainer, who has enjoyed so many great days in the past.
A daughter of Exceed And Excel, Mawj held off Tahiyra by a determined half-length under Oisin Murphy – form well advertised when the Dermot Weld-trained runner-up lifted the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.
Aidan O’Brien still has Breeders’ Cup winner Meditate in contention, after she finished sixth at Newmarket and immediately behind Tahiyra at the Curragh. Jackie Oh is another for Ballydoyle, with Mammas Girl (Richard Hannon), Queen For You (John and Thady Gosden), Remarquee (Ralph Beckett), Sounds Of Heaven (Jessica Harrington) and Comhra (Jim Bolger) also in the mix.
Star attraction in the 16 left for the Commonwealth Cup promises to be O’Brien’s Little Big Bear, who showed he is set to be a real force over sprinting trips when winning at Haydock, having returned to action over a mile in the 2000 Guineas.
