ARTISTIC STAR (King Edward VII Stakes)

The Derby form is well-represented in the King Edward VII with runner-up King Of Steel potentially being joined by Artistic Star (seventh), Adelaide River (eighth), Dubai Mile (ninth), Arrest (tenth), San Antonio (11th) and Military Order (14th).

And it's Artistic Star who could arguably sail a little under the radar. He was the only unbeaten colt in the field at Epsom and taking a huge step up in class but hinted there's a major pot in him. He sat in the first six for much of the contest but was shuffled back to last of all two furlongs out after meeting with traffic problems.

He picked up nicely from there to pass rivals and finish seventh and it will be interesting to see how close he gets to the one colt who finished in front of him with a clear shot at things.

GAASSEE (Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes)

He hasn't beaten a rival in his last two starts but there's something about Gaassee that suggests we should keep the faith. The first of those was the Sky Bet Ebor when he was sent off 4/1 favourite but was eased when his chance had gone two furlongs out. He reappeared in the Aston Park at Newbury and tired inside the final furlong.

So why does he remain of interest?

Well he's down to a mark of 101, the same rating from which he was a slightly unfortunate third in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock. In very good hands and gelded over the winter, he retains potential and the William Haggas team is finally firing on all cylinders. It would be no surprise to see him confirm their revival with a bold show.

Owen Burrows isn't one to tilt at windmills but pointed Embrace to the QIPCO 1000 Guineas after she stayed on into fourth in the Nell Gwyn on her reappearance. Sent off at 66/1, she wasn't disgraced in the Classic, staying on into 10th despite still looking rough around the edges. She was perfectly entitled to be, after all it was only her fourth career start and second on turf.

It's interesting her trainer has targeted the Sandringham ever since. A strongly-run race should suit the daughter of Lope De Vega, who still has the scope to improve and an opening mark of 95 clearly factors in she could come forward, but at least it will get her into the race too.