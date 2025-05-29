Royal Ascot first aim for new Wathnan Racing purchase Lazzat

The classy sprinter, winner of last year's Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville's big summer meeting, will remain in training with Jerome Reynier in France and is expected to contest some of the major six and seven-furlong races across Europe.

The first port of call is Royal Ascot on June 21 and bookmakers already make Lazzat as short as 3/1 favourite for the big race which is also expected to feature Kevin Ryan's Inisherin and the James Fanshawe-trained Kind Of Blue, who also sports the blue, red and gold of Wathnan.

The operation's racing advisor Richard Brown said of Lazzat on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily: "He’s obviously incredibly talented. We had a first conversation with the team and Nurlan Bizakov (former owner) probably about a year ago and we’ve followed him and followed him and followed him. In the end we thought we’d better get on and try and buy him.

“He’s a huge addition to the team, he looks a very exciting horse.

“He looks versatile, he’s probably going to be a six and seven-furlong horse. There’s lots of options over those distances, we’ll look forward to trying him at the top level again during the season.

“If you’re taking his form from the Maurice de Gheest last season then he probably doesn’t need to move forward (improve) that much, he was very impressive at Chantilly on his seasonal comeback albeit in a Listed race. He went away from some talented rivals in emphatic fashion.

"He’s going to be very exciting at the top level for us this season, I hope.

"It’s going to be a mix between six and seven (furlongs). We don’t know the horse too well and we haven’t had much of a chance to talk to Jerome Reynier yet but from our perspective it looks like that will be where he’s plying his trade mainly."