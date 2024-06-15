Royal Ascot: Fallen Angel misses Coronation Stakes

Karl Burke’s Irish 1,000 Guineas star had been expected to be a major player in the Group One contest for three-year-old fillies.

In her absence, Curragh third Opera Singer has been promoted to favourite by bookmakers, with Aidan O’Brien’s charge seeking to recapture her sparkling juvenile form after that belated seasonal reappearance.

Newmarket Guineas first and second, Elmalka and Porta Fortuna, also feature in the list of 11 possibles, along with French raider Ramatuelle, who was third at HQ after just fading late on.

Chic Colombine, Content, Devoted Queen, Folgaria, Rouhiya, See The Fire and Skellet complete the confirmations.