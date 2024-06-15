Sporting Life
Fallen Angel pictured winning last year's Moyglare
Fallen Angel - misses Royal Ascot feature

Royal Ascot: Fallen Angel misses Coronation Stakes

By Sporting Life
14:32 · SAT June 15, 2024

Fallen Angel was a shock absentee from the confirmed entries for Friday’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Karl Burke’s Irish 1,000 Guineas star had been expected to be a major player in the Group One contest for three-year-old fillies.

In her absence, Curragh third Opera Singer has been promoted to favourite by bookmakers, with Aidan O’Brien’s charge seeking to recapture her sparkling juvenile form after that belated seasonal reappearance.

Newmarket Guineas first and second, Elmalka and Porta Fortuna, also feature in the list of 11 possibles, along with French raider Ramatuelle, who was third at HQ after just fading late on.

Chic Colombine, Content, Devoted Queen, Folgaria, Rouhiya, See The Fire and Skellet complete the confirmations.

Horse Racing Podcast: Royal Ascot Talking Points

The trainer said: “Unfortunately, she’s had a little training setback and she’s not going to be able to run next week. We’re not sure how long it’s going to hold us up for at this stage, hopefully it’s not too serious.

“It’s obviously disappointing, as it looked as though it was going to be one of the races of the week, but it would have been worse if it had happened the week before the Irish Guineas – we’ve got to look on the bright side.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

