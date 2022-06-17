Check out the entries for Royal Ascot on Friday with a star-studded cast in line for the Coronation Stakes.

Epic clash in Coronation Stakes Classic heroines Homeless Songs, Cachet and Mangoustine are among 14 fillies confirmed for a mouthwatering renewal of the Coronation Stakes. The Dermot Weld-trained Homeless Songs is favourite for the Group One contest following her spectacular display in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh last month, while Cachet provided trainer George Boughey with a first Classic success in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Cachet went on to finish a close second to Mangoustine in the French 1000 Guineas and they are set to renew rivalry on the penultimate day of the Royal meeting. As if a trio of Guineas winners locking horns were not enough, the unbeaten Inspiral is due to make her belated reappearance for John and Thady Gosden. The daughter of Frankel was the undoubted star juvenile filly of last season, winning each of her four starts, and is poised for her comeback after reportedly being slow to come to hand this spring.

The Gosden team have a potential second string to their bow in Grande Dame, who won on her debut at Ascot before being touched off in a Listed event at York last month, while Ralph Beckett’s Prosperous Voyage was a neck runner-up to Cachet on the Rowley Mile last month. Jessica Harrington has landed two of the last four renewals of the Coronation Stakes with half-sisters Alpha Centauri (2018) and Alpine Star (2020) and will bid to make it a hat-trick with another sibling in Discoveries. The Mastercraftsman filly, a full-sister of Alpha Centauri, won the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes in the autumn, but was beaten five lengths into seventh place in the Guineas at Newmarket. There are two American challengers in Graham Motion’s Spendarella and the Christophe Clement-trained Pizza Bianca, who beat Cachet when winning at the Breeders’ Cup in November. Henry de Bromhead’s pair of Honey Girl and Star Girls Aalmal, Hilal Kobeissi’s Rolling The Dice, the Andrew Balding-trained Sandrine and Tenebrism from Aidan O’Brien’s yard are the other hopefuls. Derby second added to King Edward VII Hoo Ya Mal has been supplemented at a cost of £15,000 for the King Edward VII Stakes. The Andrew Balding-trained colt ran a huge race to defy odds of 150-1 in the Cazoo Derby, finding only Desert Crown too good in the premier Classic at Epsom. Kevin Ryan has also added Dark Moon Rising to the field for the race colloquially known as the ‘Ascot Derby’. Derby fifth Changingoftheguard is one of four for Aidan O’Brien, together with Aikhal, Anchorage and Temple Of Artemis. William Haggas has left in the highly-regarded Lysander, while Roger Varian can call on Eldar Eldarov and Subastar. Nahanni was eighth in the Derby for Charlie Appleby, who could also be represented by Ottoman Fleet. Grand Alliance (11th) is another who took his chance at Epsom and is set to reappear for Charlie Fellowes.

Power among 24 in Commonwealth Cup Ante-post favourite Perfect Power is among 24 three-year-olds confirmed for the Commonwealth Cup. Narrowly beaten by Go Bears Go in the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting 12 months ago, the Ardad colt went on to win two Group Ones over six furlongs in the Prix Morny and the Middle Park Stakes. A comeback victory in the seven-furlong Greenham Stakes at Newbury prompted connections to have a crack at the 2000 Guineas, but having failed to see out the mile, he will return to sprinting next week.

