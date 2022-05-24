Following an impressive return to action in the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket, Cachet returned to the Rowley Mile to provide owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing and trainer George Boughey with a first British Classic success in early May.

She came within a head of doubling up in the French equivalent a fortnight later and is now being prepared for the Royal meeting, where she looks set to meet the Dermot Weld-trained Homeless Songs, who routed the opposition in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday.

“The winner of the Irish Guineas was mightily impressive – seriously, seriously good,” said Herbert, Highclere’s managing director.