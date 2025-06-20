Royal Ascot analysis: Kieran Clark on Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes

Filly rules the Commonwealth

The second largest field assembled for the Commonwealth Cup since its inception a decade earlier, rattling fast ground resulting in the second quickest time in its short history – Advertise the only winner to date to dip below 72 seconds.

It had a very open feel beforehand, short-priced favourite Shadow Of Light the only one to have achieved a level good enough to win an average running and he was at least a stone below his 2000 Guineas third, more than two lengths adrift of those in the frame who returned 20/1 or bigger, the winner Time For Sandals obviously improving plenty but her provisional rating of 113 the lowest successful performance in the Commonwealth Cup. For context, Quiet Reflection - the only other filly to have won this – returned a figure of 116 in 2016.

So where next for Time For Sandals?

She’d need to be supplemented for the July Cup, the Timeform standard time for that race a near three seconds quicker than Ascot, which shouldn’t be an issue for one with such a high cruising speed, it worth remembering that she went close in a Lowther as a two-year-old after all, but even in receipt of both her weight-for-age and sex allowances (would get a total of 9lb from the older males), she'll probably need to eke out further progress to have a major say there.