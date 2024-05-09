Sporting Life
Alyanaabi wins at Newmarket

Royal Ascot a likely option for Guineas fifth Alyanaabi

By Sporting Life
11:09 · THU May 09, 2024

Connections of Alyanaabi are keen to persevere over a mile, with the St James’s Palace Stakes a likely next port of call following his respectable fifth in the 2000 Guineas.

Winner of the Tattersalls Stakes and second to City Of Troy in the Dewhurst on the Rowley Mile at two, Owen Burrows’ colt was sent off an 11/1 chance in the Newmarket Classic in the hands of Jim Crowley.

He was beaten just under five lengths by the impressive winner Notable Speech, having raced away from the protagonists from his position on the near side, and although his team were initially thinking of stepping up in trip with the son of Too Darn Hot, his big-race pilot has convinced connections to have another crack at the mile trip.

Alyanaabi holds an entry for the Irish 2,000 Guineas later this month and although a second tilt at Classic honours has not been ruled out, a visit to Royal Ascot looks more likely for the talented Shadwell-owned colt.

“I thought it was a very good run and if anything the race slightly got away from him on the far side,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for Shadwell.

“It didn’t make the difference between winning or losing but it might have made it a bit easier for him to get involved.

“The first two or three quickened better than him so we sort of toyed with the idea of going up in trip, but Jim felt he has the speed for a mile and if we just ride him with a bit more cover next time, that is how quickened when he won his Group race last year – quickening from behind. We’ll try him one more time at a mile and see how we get on.

“Ireland is a possibility but if I was a betting man, I would say it is more likely we will wait for Ascot.

“It may be that he isn’t good enough, but we would like to give it another go and see where we are and if we have to go up in trip afterwards, so be it.”

