Royal Ascot a likely option for Guineas fifth Alyanaabi

Connections of Alyanaabi are keen to persevere over a mile, with the St James’s Palace Stakes a likely next port of call following his respectable fifth in the 2000 Guineas.

Winner of the Tattersalls Stakes and second to City Of Troy in the Dewhurst on the Rowley Mile at two, Owen Burrows’ colt was sent off an 11/1 chance in the Newmarket Classic in the hands of Jim Crowley. He was beaten just under five lengths by the impressive winner Notable Speech, having raced away from the protagonists from his position on the near side, and although his team were initially thinking of stepping up in trip with the son of Too Darn Hot, his big-race pilot has convinced connections to have another crack at the mile trip. Alyanaabi holds an entry for the Irish 2,000 Guineas later this month and although a second tilt at Classic honours has not been ruled out, a visit to Royal Ascot looks more likely for the talented Shadwell-owned colt.