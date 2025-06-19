Royal Ascot 2025 day three market movers | Trawlerman new Gold Cup favourite

Trawlerman is proving popular with punters on day three of Royal Ascot and he's the new favourite for the feature Gold Cup.
John & Thady Gosden have been firing in the winners this week and their Godolphin-owned seven-year-old has been backed to go one better than his second behind Kyprios 12 months ago.
Trawlerman is 13/8 from 5/2 at Sky Bet with Aidan O'Brien's Illinois out to 9/4 from 7/4. The son of Galileo impressed on his return in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester but has to prove himself at the 2m4f trip.
Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "Everything the Gosdens touch is turning to Gold this week and that's certainly what Trawlerman backers are hoping for.
"It seems punters are going with proven form over the distance rather than the potential of Illinois and we've seen the top two in the market flip-flop this morning."
Sky Bet market movers
2.30 Afjan 5/1 from 9/1
3.40 Life Is Beautiful 5/1 from 10/1
4.20 Trawlerman 13/8 from 5/2
5.35 Tornado Alert 11/2 from 8/1
