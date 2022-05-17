Clive Cox is no stranger to Royal Ascot success and in Katey Kontent he appears to have a lively contender for the Queen Mary.

The Havana Grey filly has won both her starts to date, latterly at Windsor in a rapid time leading Cox to think he has a very smart juvenile on his hands. Cox won the Queen Mary in 2017 with Heartache, and Katey Kontent is 10-1 for the fillies’ Group Two following her speedy success at Windsor. “I believe I’m right in saying it was the second fastest two-year-old time ever at Windsor, so it was really pleasing to see,” said Cox. “She’s got a wonderful temperament and she had only really just come together before her debut win at Salisbury, which was only eight days before Windsor. But we were very much aware that the best steps available to give her the experience before Royal Ascot would be that step.

