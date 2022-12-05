Ahoy Senor is set to head back to Wetherby for his next start after finishing third to Noble Yeats at Aintree on Saturday.

Despite finishing last of five to Bravemansgame on his return to action in the Charlie Hall at the Yorkshire track, the Lucinda Russell-trained seven-year-old was sent off favourite for the Many Clouds Chase. After running free and making a couple of minor errors early on, Derek Fox’s mount warmed to the task and got within three and a half lengths of last season’s Grand National winner. A Grade One-winning novice chaser last term, hopes were high that Ahoy Senor could develop into a leading Gold Cup contender. However, the latest reverse saw him pushed out to 40/1 by bookmaker Paddy Power for chasing’s blue riband.

Eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, Russell’s partner and assistant, admitted the gelding may need a little more experience if he is to line up in the Gold Cup on March 17 and will now head for the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Chase on Boxing Day. Scudamore said: “As I stepped off the stand (at Aintree) I was disappointed, but then after evaluating it, I think he has run very well. “He is learning – and we are learning about him more each time. We will send him to Wetherby at Christmas and then the Cotswold Chase (at Cheltenham on January 28), and possibly he will get an entry in the Ultima and the Cheltenham Gold Cup. “We are now playing with the big boys and he made a couple of mistakes early, but that was a massive improvement from where we were the other day and perhaps he will come on again for that.”