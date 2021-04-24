Richard Fahey April 24 runners | Rover's return eagerly awaited

Richard Fahey goes through his weekend runners, reflects on the Classic trials and gives an update on 1000 Guineas hopeful Fev Rover in his latest column.
We had four run in the Classic trials over the last week or so and they’ve all come out of their assignments well so we’re planning the next steps for them now, although none will run in the Guineas.
It looks for all intents and purposes that UMM KULTHUM needs to come back in trip now following her run in the Fred Darling.
She’s always been slowly away but she hit the lids and ran with the choke out, so she definitely won’t be going for the Guineas.
We’ll drop her back to six furlongs next and though we may try seven again at some stage we’ll see how she gets on at sprinting for now.
VENTURA DIAMOND is another one that wants to come back in trip following her run in the Nell Gwyn.
Her best form is on slower ground as well, she won on heavy ground a couple of times as a juvenile.
RHYTHM MASTER ran okay to a point in the Greenham, I just think he’s maybe ground dependent. A little bit of juice in the ground is probably what he wants.
He didn’t finish his race off but he was fit enough so he won’t go for the 2000 Guineas.
PYTHAGORUS is a hard horse to place being a Listed winner. He goes on the ground but he’s another that will probably be more effective with juice in the conditions.
He ran respectably in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom with his penalty, it might’ve been an impossible task what we were trying to do as it looked a good renewal.
One we will be running in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday week is FEV ROVER.
She’s in great form. The plan was always to go straight there. I’ve got everything I wanted to do into her and she’s starting to look well now, too, so I’m looking forward to seeing her run.
Her work has been good. She goes fast easily, so that helps.
I’ll keep an eye on the Ayr race on Monday but I’m leaning towards sending VINTAGE CLARETS to Ascot on Wednesday for the Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial Conditions Stakes.
It’s a race we’ve won a couple of times before including in 2019 with Ventura Rebel who went on to be a close second in the Norfolk at the Royal meeting.
I might just see if he’s any good and if he runs well we’ve got something to work on.
He’s drawn 13 of 13 and that’s not where I’d want to be. It’s not ideal, we can only hope that they go flat out as in that scenario he might get back at them late, but that starting berth doesn’t instil confidence in his chance.
We’re keen to get him back on a round course so that’s why he goes here. It’s a step up in grade for him but he gets plenty of weight from the rest of the field and he’s in great form. I’m hopeful he’ll go well.
I felt after Doncaster that I might struggle to place him as he looks badly handicapped, but this race has cut up to the extent where he has to have a good chance. Just six runners is a small field for this contest and with the run under his belt I’m now hopeful he’ll run well. I just hope the handicapper takes the small field into consideration if he does.
He’s a nice horse who will win races. Whether it will be on his debut I don’t know without knowing how good the other horses are, but he is a horse that shapes nicely at home. I haven’t been able to get him on the grass and my two-year-olds have been needing a run, but he’s a good-looking horse.
She’s got a good draw for a change in stall four, she’s been very unlucky with the draws. She was out wide in 11 at Redcar last time but finished well, she was a bit unlucky, so this mile around Wetherby could suit her with a bit of luck. She’s no star but she does try very hard.