Rouget and Reynier abandon merger plan

Rouget, who trains from yards in both Pau and Deauville, is numerically the most successful trainer in European racing history and has saddled two winners of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Sottsass (2020) and Ace Impact (2023).

Reynier has become a force to be reckoned with from his yard in Marseille, with Dubai Turf hero Facteur Cheval and Prix Maurice de Gheest victor Lazzat flying the flag for the stable alongside the evergreen Skalleti.

Rouget’s ill health has kept him away from the racecourse in recent months and in August the trainer stated his intention to hold a joint-licence with Reynier from the beginning of next year.

That arrangement has been broken off, however, with Reynier still set to expand his operation independently.

“It’s not going to go ahead, it just wasn’t viable,” said Reynier.

“It was very hard to organise, financially and structurally, with the staff and everything else.

“We tried to put everything in place but it was too much of a nightmare to organise.

“I’m going to expand and increase the number of horses in the south of France where I am currently very happy to train and gallop, and I will be creating a satellite yard near Paris within the next few months.”