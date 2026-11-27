The 26-year-old Irishman, who recently finished third on 105 wins behind Billy Loughnane (159 wins) and Oisin Murphy (135) in the 2026 British Jockeys’ Championship, is licensed from Wednesday, 2 December until 28 February, 2027.

“I’m very grateful for The Hong Kong Jockey Club for giving me this opportunity. I came here in 2024 for the international meeting with Starlust, and since that I’ve looked at it with a lot more respect. I’m probably ready for this next adventure now,” Ryan said.

“I know I’ll learn loads that I’ll be able to bring back to the UK and really put into work, but I’m really willing to learn and see how far I can go.”

The son of former trainer David Ryan, Rossa has won over 1,200 races after starting on Ireland’s pony racing circuit. His first win came at Dundalk in 2016, and he was apprenticed to Richard Hannon. He is currently trainer Ralph Beckett’s first-choice rider.

He is best known for his association with brilliant Juddmonte filly Bluestocking, winner of Europe’s biggest race – 2024 G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2400m) – in addition to the 2024 G1 Pretty Polly Stakes (2000m) and 2024 G1 Prix Vermeille (2400m).

“Ryan Moore has been a massive help to me as he probably is to most lads who come out here from the UK. There’s obviously going to be a lot of adjusting to this style of racing and how everything operates,” Ryan said.

“I’d say if I stood here two years ago that me now would probably tell myself back then that I wasn’t ready for that quest. Now, I’m quite excited to see how far I can go.”

Ryan has also won two Group 1s in Great Britain as well as the 2024 G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (1000m) aboard Starlust, who gave him his first and only ride in Hong Kong in the 2024 G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) when 13th.

Ryan reunites with Pride Of Arras in the HK$26 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (2400m) on 13 December at the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races.

The four-year-old has made 10 starts – each under Ryan – and is a dual Group 2 winner. He claimed the G3 September Stakes (2413m) on the all-weather at Kempton Park before he was sixth of six in the G1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes (2400m) on 1 October.

“If he can run his Kempton run, he’s off the right mark to be rightly competitive. It didn’t happen in America for whatever reason, but possibly here will suit better – quicker ground. If the Pride Of Arras we know turns up well, he’ll be competitive,” Ryan said.

“Aidan’s (O’Brien) is going to be very hard to beat – Benvenuto Cellini. He proved that, but he went to the Breeders’ Cup (at the end of October), and my lad hasn’t. So, he’ll be a lot fresher, and possibly with Pride Of Arras’ races spaced out and having that good break from America to here, could be massive.”

Rossa Ryan will be able to take rides on next Wednesday’s card at Happy Valley.

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