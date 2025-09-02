Menu icon
Rossa Ryan reaches 1000 career winners aboard Lopeo at Goodwood
Rossa Ryan reaches 1000 winner landmark with Goodwood success

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue September 02, 2025 · 2h ago

Rossa Ryan rode the 1000th winner of his career when Lopedo, the outsider of the three, won the opening British EBF Peter Willett Future Stayers' Maiden Stakes in the Goodwood gloom on Tuesday.

Ralph Beckett’s charge was sent off the outsider of three and raced in last for much of the contest but was strong inside the final furlong as he overhauled the leader I Can Dance and drew two-and-a-quarter lengths clear of the even-money favourite.

Reflecting on the landmark the jockey told Racing TV: “It’s great. I’ve had a lot of good support from good people, a lot of character building too, and I think the biggest thing is I have a fantastic agent behind me. I think I’ve ridden 850 winners with him and he gets all the credit.

“I had an unbelievable grounding with Richard Hannon then it evolved into going to Amo and then evolved onto going to Ralph. It’s been a good journey so far.”

