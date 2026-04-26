Rossa Ryan excited by Epsom Derby hope Raaheeb

Rossa Ryan admitted Raaheeb puts a smile on his face in the morning as he reflected on the Derby hope's brilliant performance on Friday.

Trained by Owen Burrows, Raaheeb ran out a brilliant winner of the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown, prompting bookmakers to cut him to 8/1 from 20s for the Derby at Epsom in June. Connections are in no mood to make a hasty decision about future plans for the full-brother to Baaeed and Hukum who was having only his second career start but Ryan waxed lyrical about his prospects. "He did everything right," he told Racing TV on Sunday.

Click on the image to find out what Trackside made of Raaheeb