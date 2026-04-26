Rossa Ryan excited by Epsom Derby hope Raaheeb

Rossa Ryan admitted Raaheeb puts a smile on his face in the morning as he reflected on the Derby hope's brilliant performance on Friday.
Trained by Owen Burrows, Raaheeb ran out a brilliant winner of the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown, prompting bookmakers to cut him to 8/1 from 20s for the Derby at Epsom in June.
Connections are in no mood to make a hasty decision about future plans for the full-brother to Baaeed and Hukum who was having only his second career start but Ryan waxed lyrical about his prospects.
"He did everything right," he told Racing TV on Sunday.
"I haven't had a feel like that for a long time so it's exciting but also Shadwell know this lad's pedigree, he gets better with age. I know there's only one Derby but this lad is probably going to be better at four and you have to hold that in mind as well.
"I think he's a horse who mentally will improve every race and if he does go to the Dante, that will tell us whether he's come on from Sandown enough to consider the Derby but you would be getting up in the morning with a smile on your face looking forward to him.
"He's an exciting prospect and he's got over the first hurdle. He put a good field to bed very quickly. All the signs are right but you are just going to have to take it day by day and he's definitely a horse who will tell you when he is right and ready."
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